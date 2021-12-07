News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Housing

Former camera shop Jessops cited for three flats in Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 5:30 AM December 7, 2021
Jessops in the Buttermarket, Ipswich, which appears to have closed Picture: ARCHANT

Jessops closed in January 2020 and could now become three flats - Credit: Archant

A former camera shop in Ipswich could be turned into three flats as part of a new application.

The high street camera shop Jessops at 51 Buttermarket closed in January 2020 amid the chain going into administration. 

It has not been occupied since then and follows other moves to turn former shops in the town centre into homes. 

A former Coop on Carr Street was turned into luxury apartments, while the ex-Age UK building in the same street is cited for a school. 

Agent FB Architectural Services says the developer wants to turn the ground, first and second floors into three flats at 51 Buttermarket. 

The one-person apartments could have a main kitchen/living area with the bedrooms having direct sunlight. 

St Lawrence Street, not the high street, would be the entrance under the plans and the frontage would not be altered as it lies within Ipswich's conservation area.

To view the application go here and search '21/01207/P3JPA'.

Most Read

  1. 1 Ipswich Station closed as man arrested for possessing a firearm
  2. 2 Beautiful new bottomless brunches launch at Ipswich bar
  3. 3 'Lovely to be acknowledged' - Ipswich craft shop pleased with bounce back
  1. 4 Man arrested after Ipswich train station incident released
  2. 5 The early betting favourites to be the next Town boss
  3. 6 Items from Lidl and Sainsbury's recalled over health and safety concerns
  4. 7 Court to decide how much swindler should repay customers
  5. 8 North Stander: We've become a sacking club - and that makes me uneasy
  6. 9 Family's gratitude after Christmas samaritan's £50 act of kindness
  7. 10 Yellow weather warning in place as Storm Barra set to hit Suffolk
Buttermarket
Housing News
Ipswich Borough Council
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cycle lanes have been installed in Princes Street in Ipswich town centre. Picture: CARL ASHTON

Suffolk Constabulary

Cycle wands being removed from Ipswich roads

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Town manager Paul Cook looks on as the game heads towards full-time.

Paul Cook sacked by Ipswich Town

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Gen X Radio Suffolk will be launching in January 2022

Music

Former BBC DJ to go live with new station

Charlotte Moore

Author Picture Icon
Spoon in St Matthew's Street in Ipswich has reopened 

Food and Drink | Review

Things you should know before visiting Spoon World Buffet and Bar

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon