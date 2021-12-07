Former camera shop Jessops cited for three flats in Ipswich

Jessops closed in January 2020 and could now become three flats - Credit: Archant

A former camera shop in Ipswich could be turned into three flats as part of a new application.

The high street camera shop Jessops at 51 Buttermarket closed in January 2020 amid the chain going into administration.

It has not been occupied since then and follows other moves to turn former shops in the town centre into homes.

A former Coop on Carr Street was turned into luxury apartments, while the ex-Age UK building in the same street is cited for a school.

Agent FB Architectural Services says the developer wants to turn the ground, first and second floors into three flats at 51 Buttermarket.

The one-person apartments could have a main kitchen/living area with the bedrooms having direct sunlight.

St Lawrence Street, not the high street, would be the entrance under the plans and the frontage would not be altered as it lies within Ipswich's conservation area.

To view the application go here and search '21/01207/P3JPA'.