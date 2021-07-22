St Francis Tower families 'treated like animals', MP tells Parliament

Video

Published: 5:58 PM July 22, 2021 Updated: 6:35 PM July 22, 2021

Tom Hunt, MP for Ipswich, raised the situation at St Francis Tower in the House of Commons - Credit: ELLA WILKINSON/HOUSE OF COMMONS

The plight of families in a tower block wrapped in plastic is now on the national agenda after Ipswich’s MP raised the issue in Parliament.

Tom Hunt spoke in Thursday’s summer adjournment debate about St Francis Tower, the first block in the UK to receive Building Safety Fund cash to remove dangerous cladding since the Grenfell disaster.

It is currently covered in plastic wrapping which the 16-storey block’s managing agents Block Management UK Ltd (BMUK) say is there to protect the building from the weather and workers from injury.

While recognising the importance of replacing the cladding, allegedly more flammable than that on Grenfell, tenants have complained of “prison-like conditions” with a lack of sunlight and air they say is affecting their health.

Caroline Haydon-Knowell, who lives on the 15th floor, said this week’s sweltering temperatures have made matters worse: "It is an awful, stifling, suffocating experience we now live with as the weather has got so scorchingly hot."

Residents in St Francis Tower in Ipswich are outraged after the entire building has been wrapped in plastic. From left to right: Luke Ren, Caroline Haydon-Knowell and Rand Moore - Credit: ELLA WILKINSON

Mr Hunt told MPs the situation was "absolutely shocking" and described a lack of communication from those in charge of the block as "deeply disturbing".

He said around 100 of his constituents are affected with many of them going through "great distress", adding: "They are being treated like animals".

“They have virtually no natural light, they are living in small flats, one-bedroom, no balconies - in the middle of a pandemic, in a hot summer," he told the Commons.

“To make it even worse... they weren’t informed this was going to happen."

While the majority of leaseholders were informed about the wrapping in April, BMUK admitted some tenants had not received "sufficient" warning.

This newspaper’s investigations team first uncovered the problem in early June and BMUK took a month to respond to residents’ fears - confirming measures could be in place for more than a year.

Bosses also said health and safety requirements meant window restrictors had to be fitted.

MPs debated the Government’s response to the growing building safety crisis after Grenfell - the Building Safety Bill - on Wednesday afternoon.

The block's managing agents (director and operations director are top left and bottom right) responded to residents' concerns after a month of asking - Credit: ARCHANT/BLOCK MANAGEMENT UK LTD/OFFICE OF TOM HUNT MP

Ministers said it will deliver the biggest overhaul in building safety in 40 years with the Government using a £5billion pot to help those in the tallest unsafe blocks.

“We do hope that through things like the Building Safety Fund there’s going to be a lot of this work carried out... dangerous cladding needs to be removed," Mr Hunt added.

“But we need to do this in a way that is sensitive to the quality of life and the mental health of those who are living in those structures and we need to have a debate.

“I would like to work with the Government in holding to account Block Management to support my constituents who are at the moment going through great distress, they are being treated like animals.”

Alex Dickin, of fire safety campaigners Ipswich Cladiators, said that if the situation at St Francis Tower is to change, the rules and guidance must change first.

“The rules that allowed such terrible conditions on a residential building are a reflection of the out-of-touch leaders and their inability to come up with a reasonable solution,” he added.

“St Francis Tower is an example of the painfully slow progress made in remediating buildings.

Alex Dickin of the newly created Ipswich Cladiators group, set up to fight the cladding crisis in the town - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

“Funding was approved three years after the discovery of flammable material and the project to start removal has only just started."

Mr Hunt told the Commons he was "disturbed" that BMUK had not responded directly for six to seven weeks despite interventions from himself and the local media, including this newspaper and BBC Radio Suffolk.

He vowed to keep raising the issue in Parliament until those in charge meet with residents.

BMUK has been approached for further comment.