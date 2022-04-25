Suffolk hosts say it is taking too long to get Ukrainian families to UK

Hosts from Suffolk claim it is taking too long for refugees to get to the county under the Homes for Ukraine Scheme. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Hosts from Suffolk claim it is taking too long for refugees to get to the county under the Homes for Ukraine Scheme.

There has been a rise in the number of Ukrainian families who have received their visas, however, there are still many people waiting.

Amanda Pitt, who invited to her home a mother from Odessa and her three children, said: “There is so much hope, but it gets completely dashed every single day.

"Everybody wants to help, but it has been made impossible. We applied for visas for our Ukrainian family right at the beginning, when the whole process started, and we are still waiting.”

The mother, Tatiana Fogel, and her children, Mariia, Zakhar and Nazar applied for their visas at the end of March. Unfortunately, they are still waiting for permission to stay in the UK with their sponsors.

Ms Pitt said: “Tatiana said that last night they were bombed, they had to sleep in a corridor of their flat. I feel hopeless, helpless and guilty. I don’t know what to say to them anymore.”

Ms Pitt also found a place in the village for Tatiana’s sister and her son. Other neighbours will take care of Tatiana’s best friend and her two sons. They have also been waiting for the visas for over a month.

Liza Helps, from Stowmarket, offered her home to another Ukrainian family. Paul, his wife Veronica and their son Paul Jr. had been waiting for their visas since March.

The family got their documents yesterday, but the case ‘got complicated’ and the father cannot leave Ukraine, as was previously planned. His wife does not want to leave her husband in Ukraine, where the fighting is still going on.

Ms Helps said: “It makes me angry that these delays put Paul and his family in jeopardy. Veronica is in a very vulnerable position, and I don’t blame her that she doesn’t want to leave without her husband. I would be terrified too.”

Families also complain about the long and laborious process of becoming a sponsor under the scheme.

Required documents include, among others, passports, driving licences, birth and marriage certificates and bank statements of all the family members.