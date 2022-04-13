News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Housing

Flat conversion planned for Upper Orwell building

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Moore

Published: 1:29 PM April 13, 2022
The exterior of 10 Upper Orwell Street

A two-bedroom flat in Upper Orwell Street could be converted into two one-bedroom flats to create more town centre housing - Credit: Google Maps

A two-bedroom flat above a former public house building in Upper Orwell Street could be converted into two separate dwellings in plans submitted to the council. 

Currently the ground floor of the building at 10 Upper Orwell Street is unoccupied, with two-bedroom flats on both the first and second floors. 

But a proposal to convert the first floor flat into two one-bedroom flats has been submitted to Ipswich Borough Council this week. 

Documents supplied with the application state: "The application seeks planning permission for a proposed two flats by converting the existing two-bedroom flat.  

"The proposal has been carefully devised, with the design and layout to have the minimal change or alteration with no change on the exterior and volume of the house.  

"There is no impact on the surrounding streetscape." 

Provision for four bicycles has been included, but no car parking spaces are required.

