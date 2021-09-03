Published: 7:00 AM September 3, 2021

Site preparation work for the construction of 62 new retirement homes in Ipswich's Lower Brook Street has started before full-scale construction gets under way in November.

Earth moving equipment has moved on to the site - which was the location of Ipswich Star and East Anglian Daily Times publisher Archant until 2016.

McCarthy Stone will build 51 apartments and 11 cottages on the site. The development has been warmly welcomed as aligning with Ipswich Vision’s plans for a connected town centre.

Sophie Last, sales consultant at McCarthy Stone comments: “We are delighted to have been appointed to build 62 new retirement homes in Ipswich.

"Our new development on Lower Brook Street is perfectly situated to enable Ipswich retirees to choose their own pace of life and get the most out of their retirement years, thanks to its close proximity to a fantastic choice of retail and a host of cafes and restaurants on the waterfront.

"We’re looking forward to being part of Ipswich’s exciting vision for a connected town centre.”

Terry Baxter, left, with Ipswich Council Housing Portfolio holder Neil MacDonald and Sophie Last from McCarthy Stone. - Credit: Warren Page

Terry Baxter, Chairman of Ipswich Central said: “It’s great news that we have started to increase the opportunity to live in our town centre with this redevelopment.

"This site has been empty for a number of years and its transformation will be the first of many connected town centre homes. We currently have about 1,000 homes in the town centre but our aim over the next five-years will be to increase this five-fold”.

The site has taken five years to reach this position because of the need for archaeological digs and surveys of the area that is thought to be one of the oldest developed sites in the town.

Last year McCarthy Stone pulled out of the redevelopment proposals - but earlier this year the company had a change of heart and confirmed it was going ahead with the scheme after all.

It has said it expects to start selling homes on the site during the second half of next year and it expects the first new residents to move in during the first half of 2023.

Homes will be available for sale and for rent.



