How wearing PJs could earn you a free breakfast this weekend

Johnny Griffith

Published: 11:47 AM June 8, 2021   
General manager of The Crown Hungry Horse, Stuart Arnold

General manager of The Crown Hungry Horse, Stuart Arnold

The Thrasher pub in Ipswich and the Farmhouse in Kesgrave are among a host of pubs offering a full English breakfast for free to anyone who arrives in pyjamas this weekend. 

Hungry Horse pubs will be giving out free breakfast to those who were are brave enough to don their favourite nightwear between Friday, June 11 and Sunday, June 13.

Stuart Arnold, general manager at the Crown Hungry Horse, which is taking part in the free breakfast's said: “Breakfast is arguably the most important meal of the day and should be savoured no matter how old you are, but it’s interesting to see that traditional breakfast in bed is now the preferred choice for the younger generations.

“After a long year stuck at home more people are getting out and about in the mornings, enjoying breakfast on the go or treating themselves to something tasty they just couldn’t make at home.

“That’s why we’ve launched our breakfast in bed giveaway, so punters can tuck into their favourite meal of the day in their comfiest gear – and all on the house."

The cosy diners will be able to choose from a range of options including the Brekkie Kebab, Breakfast in Bread or the colossal Sausagness Monster, a one metre long curled sausage sarnie loaf smothered in red or brown sauce. 

The pub chain decided to do the giveaway after a survey which they ran revealed that breakfast in bed was a luxury reserved for the younger generation, with 18 to 24 year olds tucking into four breakfasts a month in bed, while the over 55s enjoy just one.   

The full list of the Suffolk Hungry Horses taking part is:

  • The Crown, Claydon 
  • Farmhouse, Kesgrave 
  • Greengage, Bury St Edmunds 
  • Half Moon, Mildenhall 
  • Thrasher, Ipswich
