In pictures: Suffolk’s first weekend under second lockdown

First Saturday lockdown in Suffolk Picture: ARCHANT Archant

This weekend was the first since Suffolk and the rest of England entered a second lockdown in response to the rising rate of coronavirus infections.

All non-essential businesses, including pubs, bars and restaurants, were closed from midnight last Wednesday.

People could face a £200 fine for leaving their homes without a ‘reasonable excuse’.

Shoppers were out in force the day before lockdown commenced – with people queuing outside Primark in Ipswich on Wednesday afternoon.

The government has said the new lockdown restrictions in England will expire, by law, on December 2.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said new regulations would require a fresh mandate and a vote by MPs in the Commons.

Suffolk police said officers would engage with people sensibly, proportionately, fairly, and using the ‘four Es’ approach of engaging, explaining, encouraging, and enforcing as a last resort.