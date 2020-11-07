E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
In pictures: Suffolk’s first weekend under second lockdown

PUBLISHED: 17:49 07 November 2020 | UPDATED: 18:31 07 November 2020

First Saturday lockdown in Suffolk Picture: ARCHANT

First Saturday lockdown in Suffolk Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

This weekend was the first since Suffolk and the rest of England entered a second lockdown in response to the rising rate of coronavirus infections.

First Saturday lockdown in Suffolk Picture: ARCHANT

All non-essential businesses, including pubs, bars and restaurants, were closed from midnight last Wednesday.

First Saturday lockdown in Suffolk Picture: ARCHANT

People could face a £200 fine for leaving their homes without a ‘reasonable excuse’.

First Saturday lockdown in Suffolk Picture: ARCHANT

Shoppers were out in force the day before lockdown commenced with people queuing outside Primark in Ipswich on Wednesday afternoon.

First Saturday lockdown in Suffolk Picture: ARCHANT

The government has said the new lockdown restrictions in England will expire, by law, on December 2.

First Saturday lockdown in Suffolk Picture: ARCHANT

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said new regulations would require a fresh mandate and a vote by MPs in the Commons.

First Saturday lockdown in Suffolk Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk police said officers would engage with people sensibly, proportionately, fairly, and using the ‘four Es’ approach of engaging, explaining, encouraging, and enforcing as a last resort.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

