Landlords bring food to the Inkerman pub

The Inkerman pub has relaunched with new licencees and a new menu for 2019.

Food will be served at a popular Ipswich pub for the first time after a mother and son duo took over earlier this year.

Alison James and her son Steven joined the Inkerman in April 2018 and have brought a new lease of life to the Norwich Road pub.

They have received a £10,000 investment from owners Admiral Taverns as part of a five-year partnership agreement and will be celebrating investment with a launch evening on Saturday, December 22.

Steven and his mum carry a wealth of experience and follow in the footsteps of Alison’s parents who were also publicans, and their next step will be introducing a food menu.

They said: “Since joining in April, we have worked incredibly hard to rebuild the Inkerman’s reputation as a friendly and

welcoming community pub. We’re very excited to start the food and progress with our plans for the barn and events which will hopefully encourage even more customers to visit and see for themselves what a truly great pub the Inkerman is.”

The new menu will include a range of pub classics alongside South African style bread bowls, traditional Sunday roasts, Friday fish specials and a range of theme nights.

The family hope to regularly host a number of events and are looking to transform the barn into another eating and drinking area for private parties and functions.

As well as making the pub a popular destination for families and punters, they are keen to introduce weekly coffee mornings for older residents. They are hoping to engage with the community more and are looking forward to thanking their regular customers at their launch next weekend.

On the day there will be prosecco and nibbles provided and entertainment by one of the Inkerman’s locals.