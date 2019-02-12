Butcher training school wins national award presented by royal guest

Best Independent Retailer Meat Apprentice 2018, Sally Capstick with Princess Anne. Picture: COURTESY OF MEAT IPSWICH Archant

An training school for butchers has won a nationally recognised award presented by Princess Anne.

Jane Dale, managing director of MEAT was presented with the award by Princess Anne. Picture: COURTESY OF MEAT IPSWICH Jane Dale, managing director of MEAT was presented with the award by Princess Anne. Picture: COURTESY OF MEAT IPSWICH

MEAT training school in Ipswich won the Best Training Provider of the Year 2018 at the Institute of Meat (IoM) and Worshipful Company of Butchers Annual prize-giving ceremony.

The prestigious awards ceremony, which took place at Painters’ Hall in London, celebrated achievement in the meat industry across the UK.

The Princess Royal - who holds the role of Past Master of the Worshipful Company of Butchers - presented the prize to Jane Dale, managing director of MEAT, at the evening which was attended by more than 100 other guests.

Keith Fisher, chief executive of the IoM and a fourth generation master butcher, said: “The prize-giving is a firm fixture in the meat and poultry industry calendar, and the quality of nominations just gets better and better each year.

“Our aims are to inspire young people to join our industry and reward excellence where we see it.

“I hope that being presented with the award by The Princess Royal has given all the winners a real sense of pride in their achievement.”

MEAT also received another piece of silverware as one of the school’s most talented apprentices, Sally Capstick, won Best Independent Retailer Meat Apprentice 2018.

Ms Capstick competed against apprentices from around the country and has been training at MEAT Ipswich’s headquarters in Rosewell Road.

She too was presented with her certificate of achievement by Princess Anne, receiving a trophy, a £250 cheque and a year’s honorary membership of the Institute of Meat.

Her manager Steve Proctor said: “Sally is both talented and determined to succeed in everything she does. She works incredibly hard and is very deserving of this award.

“I’m sure she will remember this day for years to come.”

MEAT has been delivering advanced apprenticeships and food safety, hygiene and nutrition training to businesses and individuals all over the country for the last 33 years in the meat and fresh food sector.