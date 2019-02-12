Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Rocket Science Marketing

Butcher training school wins national award presented by royal guest

PUBLISHED: 12:31 02 March 2019

Best Independent Retailer Meat Apprentice 2018, Sally Capstick with Princess Anne. Picture: COURTESY OF MEAT IPSWICH

Best Independent Retailer Meat Apprentice 2018, Sally Capstick with Princess Anne. Picture: COURTESY OF MEAT IPSWICH

Archant

An training school for butchers has won a nationally recognised award presented by Princess Anne.

Jane Dale, managing director of MEAT was presented with the award by Princess Anne. Picture: COURTESY OF MEAT IPSWICHJane Dale, managing director of MEAT was presented with the award by Princess Anne. Picture: COURTESY OF MEAT IPSWICH

MEAT training school in Ipswich won the Best Training Provider of the Year 2018 at the Institute of Meat (IoM) and Worshipful Company of Butchers Annual prize-giving ceremony.

The prestigious awards ceremony, which took place at Painters’ Hall in London, celebrated achievement in the meat industry across the UK.

The Princess Royal - who holds the role of Past Master of the Worshipful Company of Butchers - presented the prize to Jane Dale, managing director of MEAT, at the evening which was attended by more than 100 other guests.

Keith Fisher, chief executive of the IoM and a fourth generation master butcher, said: “The prize-giving is a firm fixture in the meat and poultry industry calendar, and the quality of nominations just gets better and better each year.

“Our aims are to inspire young people to join our industry and reward excellence where we see it.

“I hope that being presented with the award by The Princess Royal has given all the winners a real sense of pride in their achievement.”

MEAT also received another piece of silverware as one of the school’s most talented apprentices, Sally Capstick, won Best Independent Retailer Meat Apprentice 2018.

Ms Capstick competed against apprentices from around the country and has been training at MEAT Ipswich’s headquarters in Rosewell Road.

She too was presented with her certificate of achievement by Princess Anne, receiving a trophy, a £250 cheque and a year’s honorary membership of the Institute of Meat.

Her manager Steve Proctor said: “Sally is both talented and determined to succeed in everything she does. She works incredibly hard and is very deserving of this award.

“I’m sure she will remember this day for years to come.”

MEAT has been delivering advanced apprenticeships and food safety, hygiene and nutrition training to businesses and individuals all over the country for the last 33 years in the meat and fresh food sector.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Is the sinister Momo lurking behind your child’s favourite YouTube cartoon?

Mums from Ipswich have spoken of their fears about Momo who has been scaring their children on YouTube

The haunting nursery rhyme is back - and this time there is no explanation

WATCH: Take a trip through Ipswich in the 1960s

Lady Lane viewed from Westgate Street in April 1966. The lane saw many of its buildings demolished during the 60s redevelopment. The building on the left was the Feathers public house which closed in 1966. Picture: ALAN VALENTINE

Ed Sheeran announces second support act for Ipswich gigs

Lewis Capaldi has been announced as the latest support act for Ed Sheeran's Ipswich gigs Picture: YUI MOK/PA WIRE

Drug dealer found with firearms is jailed

Nik Easey, of Bonny Crescent, Ipswich, jailed for eight years and six months at Ipswich Crown Court for drugs and firearms offences Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Most Read

Is the sinister Momo lurking behind your child’s favourite YouTube cartoon?

Mums from Ipswich have spoken of their fears about Momo who has been scaring their children on YouTube

The haunting nursery rhyme is back - and this time there is no explanation

WATCH: Take a trip through Ipswich in the 1960s

Lady Lane viewed from Westgate Street in April 1966. The lane saw many of its buildings demolished during the 60s redevelopment. The building on the left was the Feathers public house which closed in 1966. Picture: ALAN VALENTINE

Ed Sheeran announces second support act for Ipswich gigs

Lewis Capaldi has been announced as the latest support act for Ed Sheeran's Ipswich gigs Picture: YUI MOK/PA WIRE

Drug dealer found with firearms is jailed

Nik Easey, of Bonny Crescent, Ipswich, jailed for eight years and six months at Ipswich Crown Court for drugs and firearms offences Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Drug dealer found with firearms is jailed

Nik Easey, of Bonny Crescent, Ipswich, jailed for eight years and six months at Ipswich Crown Court for drugs and firearms offences Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

I didn’t want the women in my book to be just ‘cardboard cut-out victims’

Caroline Goldsworthy in woods on the edge of Kesgrave. 'I did find that a lot of my work tends to be quite dark, and I’m not really sure why that is' Picture: STEVEN RUSSELL

Man stashed axe down his trousers before trying to bite policeman’s nose off, court told

Brian Boxall, who has been jailed for 14 months Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Footballers to study range of courses thanks to college link-up

The pair signed the deal which will see students from the IpswIch college learn alongside playing football. Picture: SUFFOLK NEW COLLEGE

Town U18s beat table-toppers Cardiff with 10 men

Zak Brown celebrates with goalscorer Lounes Foudil Picture: ROSS HALLS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists