E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘Pleased to get back to some form of normality’ - verdict as students return to school

16 June, 2020 - 07:01
Desks in classrooms at Copleston have been spaced out, according to social distancing guidelines. Picture: COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL

Desks in classrooms at Copleston have been spaced out, according to social distancing guidelines. Picture: COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL

Archant

Young people in Suffolk were “pleased to get back to some form of normality” after returning to secondary school for the first time in 12 weeks following the Covid-19 lockdown.

Extra hand sanitisers have been placed around Copleston High School. Picture: COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOLExtra hand sanitisers have been placed around Copleston High School. Picture: COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL

All schools were forced to close in March to everyone except the children of key workers in a bid to halt the spread of the virus.

Since then schools have provided home learning programmes for children - and while many have reported success, some have highlighted the limitations and a ‘digital divide’, where some young people do not have access to the technology needed.

Copleston High School principal Andy Green said Year 10s and 12s who returned on Monday, June 15 were “pleased to get back to some form of normality - that was made very clear by a lot of the students”.

MORE: What do secondary schools look like post-lockdown?

The lessons they returned to were very different from the last face-to-face sessions they had in March - social distancing requirements mean they have to stay in ‘bubbles’ of about 10, with only 25 A-level students and up to 75 Year 10s allowed in school at any one time.

At Copleston, the students are doing shorter, staggered days to ensure they don’t mix with other ‘bubbles’ - and no-one is able to wander around the corridors, as they must follow a strict one-way system on their ways in and out.

But Mr Green said: “Some degree of normality has been good for the students, both in terms of getting clarification on complex parts of their work, asking questions and having the opportunity to see some of their peers.”

He also believes returning, even if it is for only one day a week at this stage, will have huge benefits to students’ wellbeing.

You may also want to watch:

“However driven you are as a student, having to work in isolation at home is tricky,” he said.

“In the same way people in the work environment enthuse and motivate each other, students do the same.”

Ipswich Academy has 10 ‘pods’ of between nine and 11 students, with each pod studying four 80-minute lessons throughout the day.

There will be timetabled lessons on four days of the week, with the fifth day being available for - by pre-arrangement only - additional time in school for some students.

“That’s what we feel we owe the local community,” said assistant principal Abbie Thorrington, who takes over the top job from current leader Helen Winn on Monday, June 22.

MORE: Former pro triathlete to take over as school principal

“Some of them might not have a quiet space at home to study. We can also provide additional resources in school.”

Ms Thorrington, who even spent time personally spraying 500 dots around the school to ensure students keep to social distancing requirements, said the coronavirus crisis has “put increased pressure on parents and carers”.

She said some young people were “incredibly nervous to return”, adding: “It’s been 12 weeks since they’ve last been in school, and now we’re asking them to keep apart.”

However she said they relaxed as the day progressed and praised both the young people and the parents for their support, as well as teachers - who she said had done “incredible work behind the scenes” to prepare the school for reopening.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Primark opens early as queues gather after Ipswich reopening

Shoppers have been queuing outside Primark in Ipswich town centre this morning. Picture: ARCHANT

Firefighters tackle Rushmere Heath blaze

Firefighters have been battling a fire at Rushmere Heath, on the outskirts of Ipswich Picture: KEVIN HOLMES

See how busy Suffolk’s town centres are as shops reopen

Queues outside Primark as Ipswich town centre reopened this morning following the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

‘Much, much busier than predicted’ - verdict on Ipswich town centre reopening

Shoppers queued to get into Primark from 7.30am on the day non-essential shops reopened in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Go-ahead for new homes on land previously set for superstore

The site proposed for a new superstore at Felixstowe - land from the Garrison Lane railway bridge, behind homes in High Road West and leading down to the town's station Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

Most Read

Primark opens early as queues gather after Ipswich reopening

Shoppers have been queuing outside Primark in Ipswich town centre this morning. Picture: ARCHANT

Firefighters tackle Rushmere Heath blaze

Firefighters have been battling a fire at Rushmere Heath, on the outskirts of Ipswich Picture: KEVIN HOLMES

See how busy Suffolk’s town centres are as shops reopen

Queues outside Primark as Ipswich town centre reopened this morning following the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

‘Much, much busier than predicted’ - verdict on Ipswich town centre reopening

Shoppers queued to get into Primark from 7.30am on the day non-essential shops reopened in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Go-ahead for new homes on land previously set for superstore

The site proposed for a new superstore at Felixstowe - land from the Garrison Lane railway bridge, behind homes in High Road West and leading down to the town's station Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Firefighters tackle Rushmere Heath blaze

Firefighters have been battling a fire at Rushmere Heath, on the outskirts of Ipswich Picture: KEVIN HOLMES

Council property investment firm plans supermarket and drive-in investments despite two years of losses

Omron, Opal Drive, Milton Keynes is among the out-of-county property investments made by CIFCO, the commercial property investment arm of Babergh and Mid Suffolk councils. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Pleased to get back to some form of normality’ - verdict as students return to school

Desks in classrooms at Copleston have been spaced out, according to social distancing guidelines. Picture: COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL

Man charged with triple attempted murder to appear in court

Witnesses reported seeing police officers patrolling the area several hours after the incident, which took place in St Helen's Street on March 8 Picture: ARCHANT

Fire crews called to serious fire on outskirts of Ipswich

Fire crews were called to Purdis Farm Lane off Bucklesham Road overnight to a serious fire Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24