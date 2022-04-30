Air ambulance called to medical emergency in Ipswich town centre

The air ambulance has landed in Ipswich town centre - Credit: Ipswich Against Gangs

An air ambulance has landed in Ipswich as emergency services attend a medical emergency in the town centre.

Emergency services are currently dealing with the incident in Falcon Street.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said they were called by the ambulance service at 11.20am today, Saturday, April 30.

He confirmed that the air ambulance has landed in the Cattle Market bus station.

Any more details on the incident are not known at this time.

The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance has been approached for a comment.















