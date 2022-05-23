Man detained after early morning incident in Ipswich road
Published: 10:20 AM May 23, 2022
A man has been detained after armed police were called to an incident this morning in Ipswich.
Officers were called to a disturbance in Woodville Road at about 4am today, Monday, May 23.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Officers were called following a disturbance and concerns for the safety of a man."
It is understood that a man was on the roof of a property in the road.
The spokesman confirmed that a man was detained and that the incident was safely resolved at 6am.