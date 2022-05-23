News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Man detained after early morning incident in Ipswich road

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 10:20 AM May 23, 2022
A man was detained after armed police were called to an incident in an Ipswich road this morning

A man was detained after armed police were called to an incident in an Ipswich road this morning - Credit: Bogdan

A man has been detained after armed police were called to an incident this morning in Ipswich. 

Officers were called to a disturbance in Woodville Road at about 4am today, Monday, May 23. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Officers were called following a disturbance and concerns for the safety of a man."

It is understood that a man was on the roof of a property in the road. 

The spokesman confirmed that a man was detained and that the incident was safely resolved at 6am. 

Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Yarmouth Road is currently closed after a crash involving an ambulance

Suffolk Live News

Crash involving ambulance closes Ipswich road

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Kirsten Rausing is East Anglia's wealthiest person in the Sunday Times Rich List

Suffolk Live News

Richest people in East Anglia revealed on Sunday Times Rich List

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Jennifer Baker died following a collision in Barham on Friday, October 23 Picture: SUPPLIED BY SUFFO

Ipswich Crown Court

Double drink driver who killed Jennifer, 32, jailed six years and eight...

Jane Hunt

person
An area of agricultural land east of Holly Lane, Belstead.

Housing News

Notcutts submit detailed plans for 14 homes on the edge of Ipswich

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon