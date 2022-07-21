Ipswich BMX riders to represent country at World Championships
- Credit: Ipswich BMX Club
Five Ipswich BMX riders are set to compete against the best at this year's World Championships in France.
Mark Steele, Abi Pike, John Lillingstone, Lewis Allison and Harley Steele, all members of the Ipswich BMX Club, will travel to Nantes to compete.
All train at the BMX facility at Landseer Park, and will compete in their own events to try to land themselves a podium finish.
John Lillingstone, current world number six, will be competing in the 35+ men's category, with Mark Steele who is currently British number four competing in the men's 40-44 cruiser.
British number seven Abi Pike will compete in the ladies' cruiser, with Lewis Allison competing in the 30-39 cruiser and Harley Steele going for the male 10s podium finish.
Abi Pike, 18, a student at Suffolk New College, has been BMXing since she was six-years-old, and is aiming to represent Team GB at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.
Mark Steele, 42, and son Harley Steele, 10, will both be competing at the championships.
Mark has only been riding for seven years. He said: "I'm honoured to be representing the club and GB on the world stage. I am so proud to be taking my son along to France."
Harley said: "I am looking forward to racing with my dad at the worlds and also with riders who inspire me like Beth Shriever (Tokyo Olympics Team GB Gold Medallist) and Kye Whyte (Team GB Silver Medallist)."
Lewis Allison, 39, said: "I am living the dream representing the club at the worlds, having the chance to represent GB."
World number six, John Lillingstone, 38, said: "I am looking forward to racing next week. I would love to improve on the results from three years ago.
"The training has been put in, and I feel ready for the biggest race on the calendar. Time to go and perform and have fun, and I wish the other Ipswich riders the best of luck, too."
The championships run from July 26-31 and are being held in Nantes, France and can be streamed on Kayo.