First look at plans for new Ipswich BMX track ahead of big build
- Credit: Clark & Kent/Ipswich BMX Club
Pictures of a new BMX track due to be built in Ipswich have been revealed ahead of the big build.
The existing race track at Landseer Park was used for the final time this weekend, with work on Ipswich BMX Club's new home set to begin on Monday.
The club raised more than £300,000 to fund the project, which was granted unanimous approval from the council in April.
It is hoped Ipswich will once again be the envy of the country within the BMX community on its completion.
John Lillingstone, club coach, said the track will take the Olympic sport to the next generation of Ipswich riders.
He said: "These are really exciting times for the club and it's so good to see this becoming reality.
"The current club members certainly have a spring in their step and can’t wait for a modern facility to train on and of course race on regularly.
"We look forward to welcoming all new members to the club too and getting you all round the track with intro sessions to this fast, fun family sport."
