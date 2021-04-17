Suffolk-born Royal Ballet choreographer Liam Scarlett dies

Published: 1:31 PM April 17, 2021

Liam Scarlett, the Suffolk-born former choreographer of the Royal Ballet has died at the age of 35.

Mr Scarlett, who was born in Ipswich, began dancing at the age of four and danced at the Linda Shipton School of Dance in the town before landing a place at the Royal Ballet School.

Mr Scarlett joined the Royal Ballet Company in 2006 and retired from dancing in 2012 to focus on choreography and become the company's artist in residence.

His works for The Royal Ballet include Despite, Vayamos al Diablo, Consolations And Liebestraum, Asphodel Meadows, Hansel And Gretel, Jubilee pas de deux, which was in celebration of the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee, and a new production of Swan Lake.

Performances of Scarlett’s production of Frankenstein were axed by the Royal Danish Theatre on Saturday over alleged misconduct towards several members of staff during rehearsals in 2018 and 2019, The Times reported.

Last year he left his role at the Royal Ballet amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

The Royal Opera House, which is home to the Royal Ballet Company, said that an independent investigation into Scarlett had concluded.

There “were no matters to pursue in relation to alleged contact with students of The Royal Ballet School”, it said.

A statement from Liam Scarlett’s family said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the tragic, untimely death of our beloved Liam.

“At this difficult time for all of our family, we would ask that you respect our privacy to enable us to grieve our loss.”

The Royal Opera House said on Twitter: “We are deeply saddened to hear the news of Liam Scarlett’s death.

“Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this very sad time.”

As well as working with the Royal Ballet School, Mr Scarlett also worked with a host of other high-profile ballet companies, including the English National Ballet, the New York City Ballet, the American Ballet Theatre and the Norwegian National Ballet.