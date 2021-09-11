Ipswich brothers killed in 9/11 attacks remembered on 20th anniversary

Published: 10:21 AM September 11, 2021

Flowers laid in the September 11 Memorial Garden in Grosvenor Square, London, to mark the 20th anniversary of the attacks. Ipswich brothers Anthony and Timothy Gilbert were working at the World Trade Center - Credit: PA

Two Ipswich brothers killed in the September 11 terrorist attacks are to be remembered in a memorial ceremony in New York.

Former Ipswich schoolboys Andrew, 39, and Timothy Gilbert, 35, who worked for brokerage firm Cantor Fitzgerald, were working in the first-hit North Tower of the World Trade Center 20 years ago.

The Gilberts had both been students at St Joseph's College and their parents, John and Mary, lived in north Ipswich.

Their names are to be read out alongside the 2,975 other victims at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in Manhattan today to mark 20 years since the attacks.

Speaking in October 2001, the brothers' father John said: "On behalf of Mary and myself, and the families of Andrew and Timothy, I want you to know how much we appreciated and have been consoled by your prayers, masses and condolences after the death of our two sons."

Flowers have also been laid in the September 11 Memorial Garden in Grosvenor Square, London to mark the 20th anniversary of the attacks, while the Queen has sent a message to US President Joe Biden.

She said: "As we mark the 20th anniversary of the terrible attacks on September 11 2001, my thoughts and prayers - and those of my family and the entire nation - remain with the victims, survivors and families affected, as well as the first responders and rescue workers called to duty."