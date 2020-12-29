Buddhist centre 'overwhelmed by generosity' of winter appeal
- Credit: Ipswich Buddhist Centre
Ipswich Buddhist Centre has organised its "biggest collection yet" to support those in need during the winter period.
The centre decided to launch a Christmas campaign to collect items for a Buddha box - such as hats, gloves, socks and other clothes for the winter, as well as food.
It said that: "This year has been a tough year for many and acts of generosity are needed and appreciated more than ever."
Donations this year went to Ipswich Outreach - which runs the town's soup kitchen - and Lighthouse Women's Aid, which supports those fleeing domestic violence.
Nick Green, from Ipswich Buddhist Centre, said it was "overwhelmed by the generosity" of donors in what he described as the centre's "biggest collection yet".
You may also want to watch:
He added: "We have made a real difference by providing tangible assistance to two local charities doing their best providing help and support to both women in crisis and to those in Ipswich who are struggling for something to eat and with staying warm and dry - something many of us take for granted.
"We are extremely grateful to all those who have donated and given their time to collect, sort and deliver."
Most Read
- 1 The 15 Ipswich shops which have shut for good in 2020
- 2 Four arrested in Ipswich on suspicion of GBH
- 3 Will it snow in Suffolk tomorrow?
- 4 Covid-19 rule breakers more likely to get fined this time, say police
- 5 Ipswich couple marry on Christmas Day after five cancelled weddings
- 6 Closed pub could be demolished with home built in its place
- 7 Colchester Zoo announces temporary Tier 4 closure despite government advice
- 8 How this dad's first EVER tweet went viral
- 9 Staggered schools return in January is 'sensible', says leading headteacher
- 10 Staggered start for schools - and students urged to have Covid test before returning