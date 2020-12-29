Buddhist centre 'overwhelmed by generosity' of winter appeal

Published: 8:15 AM December 29, 2020

Nick Green, from Ipswich Buddhist Centre, said he was 'overwhelmed' by the donations - Credit: Ipswich Buddhist Centre

Ipswich Buddhist Centre has organised its "biggest collection yet" to support those in need during the winter period.

The centre decided to launch a Christmas campaign to collect items for a Buddha box - such as hats, gloves, socks and other clothes for the winter, as well as food.

Volunteers Sue and Irene with Ipswich Buddhist Centre's Buddha box of collections - Credit: Ipswich Buddhist Centre

It said that: "This year has been a tough year for many and acts of generosity are needed and appreciated more than ever."

Donations this year went to Ipswich Outreach - which runs the town's soup kitchen - and Lighthouse Women's Aid, which supports those fleeing domestic violence.

Nick Green, from Ipswich Buddhist Centre, said it was "overwhelmed by the generosity" of donors in what he described as the centre's "biggest collection yet".

He added: "We have made a real difference by providing tangible assistance to two local charities doing their best providing help and support to both women in crisis and to those in Ipswich who are struggling for something to eat and with staying warm and dry - something many of us take for granted.

Ipswich Buddhist Centre said its 2020 winter collection was its biggest yet - Credit: Ipswich Buddhist Centre

"We are extremely grateful to all those who have donated and given their time to collect, sort and deliver."