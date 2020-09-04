E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Bus passengers forced to walk up Ipswich hill after bus route changes

PUBLISHED: 12:00 05 September 2020

Passengers have been angered by changes to the Route 59 bus in Ipswich. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Passengers have been angered by changes to the Route 59 bus in Ipswich. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Archant

Bus passengers have been left angered after a change to the route means they face a long walk uphill to catch their lifeline service into the town centre.

The number 59 bus heads out to Rushmere. Picture: PAUL GEATERThe number 59 bus heads out to Rushmere. Picture: PAUL GEATER

The number 59 bus runs from Ipswich town centre through the St Margaret’s area of the town to Rushmere St Andrew. One service a day continues to Little Bealings.

It is operated by First Eastern Counties as a service sponsored by Suffolk County Council – and recently the route was changed so it no longer runs through Suffolk Road and Tuddenham Avenue.

Borough and district councillor Inga Lockington said this meant that some regular bus users had to walk a long distance up a hill to get into town – and were unable to do that to meet up with their friends.

She said: “A lot of people are very angry about this.” She had contacted First Eastern Counties in Norwich but had since heard that it was a county council decision because bus services in the area had changed.

A spokesman for the county council said a new contract had been agreed with First Eastern Counties which was now providing more services in the area. As a result the company had told them there needed to be changes to that service to be able to use buses efficiently.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Bus companies appeal for passengers to return

He said: “If people cannot reach the bus stop then there is the community transport service available to them – but this change does allow more people to benefit from the services.”

The county council sponsors bus services in towns and to villages that would not be viable if transport operators had to rely on fare income alone – and would otherwise cease to operate.

Mrs Lockington said community transport was not an option for most passengers because at present it could only take people to hospital appointments. At other times it would be too expensive: “It will also cost a resident in Ipswich £4.80 for a journey in and out of town. If you have a basic pension or are on benefits how can you afford that?”

She also said that the part of the route that had been agreed as part of the green travel plan when planning permission was granted for the construction of new homes on what had been the Hayhill Allotments near Woodbridge Road about 20 years ago.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Body of man found near Orwell Bridge

The body of a man has been found below the Orwell Bridge. Stock image Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teenagers found not guilty of unlawfully killing man outside Ipswich takeaway

Richard Day, 45, known as Richie, was described as a quiet, reserved man and a 'real gent' Picture: SUPPLIED BY MR DAY'S FAMILY

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Sports car firm in liquidation following dispute with Jaguar Land Rover

Suffolk Sportscars has gone into liquidation in part due to the threat of legal action by Jaguar Land Rover Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Planning hitch puts question mark over plans for Ipswich supermarket

The former B&Q garden centre at the Anglia Retail Park. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Body of man found near Orwell Bridge

The body of a man has been found below the Orwell Bridge. Stock image Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teenagers found not guilty of unlawfully killing man outside Ipswich takeaway

Richard Day, 45, known as Richie, was described as a quiet, reserved man and a 'real gent' Picture: SUPPLIED BY MR DAY'S FAMILY

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Sports car firm in liquidation following dispute with Jaguar Land Rover

Suffolk Sportscars has gone into liquidation in part due to the threat of legal action by Jaguar Land Rover Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Planning hitch puts question mark over plans for Ipswich supermarket

The former B&Q garden centre at the Anglia Retail Park. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Investigations into indecent images of children increase 50%

Suffolk police investigated 104 cases involving indecent images of children in the first six months of the year Picture: GETTY IMAGES/PHOTODISC

Bus passengers forced to walk up Ipswich hill after bus route changes

Passengers have been angered by changes to the Route 59 bus in Ipswich. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Ipswich one of the best places to learn to drive and pass test, says survey

Ipswich is one of the best places in the country to quickly learn to drive and pass your test, the survey by The Local Driving School group has found. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich’s Greshams changes its name to The Box Tree

Greshams will now be known as The Box Tree. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Joules ‘Big Suffolk Sale’ returns to Trinity Park

The Joules 'Big Suffolk Sale' will return to Trinity Park in Ipswich in September 2020 Picture: JUDY RIMMER