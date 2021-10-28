Suffolk couple open up about 'emotional rollercoaster' of losing their baby

Published: 10:55 AM October 28, 2021

A Suffolk couple have spoken about the "emotional rollercoaster" of losing their baby and how they went on to raise thousands of pounds for a miscarriage charity.

Paul and Tamar Mayne, founders of the candle business Cosy Aromas which has shops in Ipswich and Felixstowe, have experienced miscarriage and undergone two traumatic rounds of IVF.

Despite their experiences the couple remain committed to helping others who are facing similar challenges.

The husband and wife have launched a Red Raspberry and Honeydew-inspired scent for Baby Loss Awareness Week, which was from October 9 to October 15, with 30% of sales going to the Miscarriage Association charity.

Mrs Mayne said: "We know all too well how difficult it is for couples to experience baby loss and the hardships of repeated unsuccessful IVF cycles.

“It has been an emotional rollercoaster for us both, but we have both stayed strong together and are looking towards a bright future for us and our business.

“We want to help out in any way we can, and are pleased to see our latest candle scent has proved to be so popular.

“Hopefully the opportunity to light a candle has shown the strength we have together and that while we may be united in grief, we are also bound together by hope.”

Overall, the company sold 1,400 candles and raising more than £3,500 for the UK charity in the run up to the week-long campaign.

The campaign also coincided with the couple’s own journey as they fund a third IVF cycle to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary.

Vicki Robinson, deputy director of the Miscarriage Association, said: “We’re so grateful to Paul and Tamar for supporting the Miscarriage Association.

“The funds they have raised through the sale of this very thoughtful candle will help to continue to offer support and information to anyone affected by the distress of pregnancy loss.”

The couple also raised more than £5,000 for the Captain Tom Foundation and a further £9,000 for the NHS last year.

The candles can be found on their website.