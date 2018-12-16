Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Shoplifting is a ‘constant’ problem, says town centre security team

16 December, 2018 - 16:00
Two members of the Ipswich Central Ranger team out on patrol. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Two members of the Ipswich Central Ranger team out on patrol. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Archant

Thieves stealing from shops are causing a “constant” problem for town centre police and security teams, it has been revealed.

Ipswich’s town centre rangers, who patrol the town centre on behalf of businesses, have had huge levels of success in tackling the crime, ensuring between £3,000 and £5,000 of stolen goods are returned to stores each month.

But Sophie Alexander, manager of Ipswich Central business improvement district (BID) - for whom the rangers work - said that “probably doesn’t even touch the surface” of the amount of thieving that goes on.

Some offences are carried out by youngsters who rangers say can be easily deterred with a yellow card-style warning that they will be banned from a store if they do it again.

But others are committed by more persistent and premeditated offenders, some of whom are stealing to feed an addiction.

Ipswich Central Street Ranger logo on back of stab vest. Picture: NEIL PERRYIpswich Central Street Ranger logo on back of stab vest. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Police statistics show there were 66 incidents of shoplifting in the Ipswich central safer neighbourhood team area - which covers the town centre - in October this year, compared with 56 in September and 71 in August.

The majority of those take place in the town centre.

However there are fears many incidents are not reported and that there will be increased problems during the Christmas shopping season.

Suffolk police have pledged to deal “robustly” with shoplifters, using both high-visibility and covert patrols to thwart thieves in their tracks during December.

The team of four street rangers, who have body-worn cameras at all times, are also increasing their usual 8am to 5pm patrols to cover shops’ extended Christmas opening hours.

However Ms Alexander said: “Shoplifting is constant but I don’t think it’s very obvious to everyday members of the public.

“They don’t see the impact it could have.

“Retail is struggling and shoplifting could have a huge impact in the way people trade or use the area.

“As a monthly average, rangers are involved in about £3,000 to £5,000 of goods being returned to stores - but that probably doesn’t touch the surface of it.

“At Christmas, we’re expecting a rise.

“You’ll find youngsters who will steal and you find you have groups of people who are premeditated - and you have got people have unfortunately got a habit, so steal to feed that.”

In total Ipswich Central helped more than £20,000 of stolen goods be returned to stores between April 2017 and April 2018.

It also issued 250 exclusion warnings in the same period.

How do you tackle shoplifting?

Ms Alexander said the rangers’ preferred way of solving the problem is to work with stores to help them prevent shoplifting in the first place.

Even though the rangers have police accreditation - which gives them limited powers, such as to issue fines - they only have the powers of a citizen’s arrest.

“We try to educate rather than enforce,” said Ms Alexander, who was a street ranger herself between 2007 and 2015.

“It’s not really what the rangers are there to do. We aren’t the police force and we would never want to be.”

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said: “Police work with town centre shops all year round to reduce the number of shoplifting offences.

“During the run-up to Christmas high-visibility and covert patrols will be used in a bid to disrupt shoplifters, particularly persistent offenders who choose not to change their criminal behaviour.

“Shoplifting offences will be dealt with robustly with all the power available to us.

“Shoplifting is a crime whatever the value of the item stolen and can result in a criminal conviction, which can have a serious impact on someone’s life.”

Murder investigation launched after man dies in Ipswich stabbing

19 minutes ago Emily Townsend
Ambulance crews are also at the scene in Turin Street Picture: ARCHANT

A man believed to be in his 30s has died following a stabbing in Ipswich, sparking a murder investigation.

Major police presence in Ipswich street after reports of stabbing

43 minutes ago Emily Townsend
A man has been found with stab wounds near Kenyon Street in Ipswich, which has been cordoned off by police Picture: ARCHANT

Armed police have shut off a residential street in Ipswich following reports of a stabbing.

Video Shoplifting is a ‘constant’ problem, says town centre security team

49 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
Two members of the Ipswich Central Ranger team out on patrol. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Thieves stealing from shops are causing a “constant” problem for town centre police and security teams, it has been revealed.

‘Demand for blood doesn’t stop for Christmas’ - Donors urged to keep appointments

49 minutes ago Michael Steward
People are being urged to keep appointments to give blood over Christmas Picture: ARCHANT

Blood donors in Suffolk are being urged to keep their lifesaving appointments before Christmas as missed sessions could hit stock levels over the critical festive period.

‘Deeply irresponsible’ Brexit plan will be a ‘festering source of discontent for years to come’

14:45 David Ellesmere
David Ellesmere, leader of Ipswich Borough Council, said it proved the success of targeted funding Picture: IBC

In his latest column, Ipswich Borough Council leader DAVID ELLESMERE analyses prime minister Theresa May’s tumultuous week at Westmister amid rows over Brexit.

‘Is he likely to settle in Suffolk? – Parole Board responds to key questions after triple child killer cleared for release

07:30 Amy Gibbons
David McGreavy killed three children before hanging their mutilated bodies on a fence outside their home Picture: PA WIRE

The independent body responsible for triple murderer David McGreavy’s release has insisted it will never free dangerous criminals until it is “convinced” it is safe to do so.

New Shotley pier plans to be discussed again next month

11:34 Richard Cornwell
Sally Chicken and John Davitt from the Shotley Heritage Charitable Benefit Society Picture: GREGG BROWN

Views being submitted over a “compromise” design for the £3million restoration of a historic Suffolk pier will be discussed next month.

Opinion ‘We’ve seen parcels stolen from doorsteps’ - top police officer’s warning to protect Christmas presents from thieves

11:06 Gareth Wilson
Gareth Wilson, Chief Constable of Suffolk Police. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

In his latest column, Suffolk police chief constable GARETH WILSON looks at the highs and lows of policing at Christmas - and how you can prevent yourself becoming a victim of crime during the festive season.

Could you help Blue finally find a home?

09:58 Jake Foxford
Could you give the lovely four-year-old lurcher Blue a new home? Picture: RSPCA

One dog at a Suffolk RSPCA centre is facing a second Christmas without a “forever home”.

Community Hero Rosemary organises fun schedule for young people

09:57 Jake Foxford
Amy Stagg and Sharon Harkin, EoE Co-Op's community engagement managers, with community hero Rosemary Diplock, centre Picture: EAST OF ENGLAND CO OP

The Shotley peninsula community is at its best when it’s working together, says this week’s community hero Rosemary Diplock.

Most read

Major police presence in Ipswich street after reports of stabbing

A man has been found with stab wounds near Kenyon Street in Ipswich, which has been cordoned off by police Picture: ARCHANT

Murder investigation launched after man dies in Ipswich stabbing

Ambulance crews are also at the scene in Turin Street Picture: ARCHANT

‘Is he likely to settle in Suffolk? – Parole Board responds to key questions after triple child killer cleared for release

David McGreavy killed three children before hanging their mutilated bodies on a fence outside their home Picture: PA WIRE

Ipswich bucks trend as town centre footfall goes up after Cornhill revamp

The new Cornhill has attracted more visitors. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Inside Suffolk’s slaughterhouses – Regulator uncovers ‘major’ breaches of animal welfare

HQ of Gressingham Foods at Debach, near Woodbridge Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Gallery Five festive nail designs you will wish you had

The full festive works featuring Christmas trees, reindeers, and Father Christmas. Picture: CHELSEA SCARLETT
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide