Could your art be displayed at Ipswich Cornhill?

person

Abygail Fossett

Published: 4:00 PM April 12, 2022
The six winning entrants will be proudly displayed in the window of the Grimwade building on the corner of the Cornhill.

Ipswich residents will have the chance to see their artwork on display in the centre of town, in celebration of the Queen’s platinum jubilee. 

Ipswich Central is inviting residents of all ages to submit their jubilee-themed creations and flex their artistic muscles. 

The winning six entries will be displayed in the window of the Grimwade building in the corner of the Cornhill. Residents have a range of mediums to choose from, including pen, pencil, paint, collage or digital drawings.  

Sophie Alexander-Parker, CEO at Ipswich Central and All About Ipswich, said: “We’d like to encourage anyone with some creative flair to get involved in this Jubilee art competition.  

“The winners will have their work presented in a prominent location in the heart of Ipswich town centre, and the designs will support the wider set of events that have been organised to help celebrate this momentous occasion.” 

The closing date for submissions is Friday, May 6.  

For more information, visit: https://allaboutipswich.com/whats-on/events/platinumjubilee

