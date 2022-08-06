News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
WATCH: Drone footage reveals scale of huge field blaze in Chelmondiston

Matthew Earth

Published: 9:47 AM August 6, 2022
The fire broke out in Chelmondiston, near Ipswich, on Friday

The fire broke out in Chelmondiston, near Ipswich, on Friday - Credit: Luke Macauley

Drone footage has captured the scale of a 40-acre field fire that broke out on the Shotley peninsula.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to land off Lings Lane in Chelmondiston, south of Ipswich, at about 3.40pm on Friday.

The fire service later confirmed the blaze was affecting 40 acres of land.

Aerial video, captured by Luke Macaulay, has revealed the field has been left scorched after the incident.

The Chelmondiston fire was one of many to break out in Suffolk on Friday – with blazes also starting in Claydon, East Bergholt and Little Glemham.

