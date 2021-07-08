Published: 11:18 AM July 8, 2021

Children attending an ITFC Summer Camp as part of the Summer Holiday iCard programme in 2019 got a surprise visit from ITFC player Luke Woolfenden. - Credit: Ipswich Borough Council

A programme of free activities has been planned for the school summer holidays to keep children and young people occupied and active in Ipswich.

This summer, between Wednesday, July 21 and Sunday, August 29, five to 16-year-olds living or attending school in Ipswich will once again get a free Summer Holiday iCard.

The card will give them full access to Ipswich Borough Council’s summer activity programme, designed to keep young people occupied during the school break.

More than 350 activities will take place in over 35 locations across the town — including wildlife and guided walks, dance, Xtreme Active, football and much more.

Swimming is not currently included in the programme but, subject to detailed guidance from government on the easing of restrictions, the council hopes to add this over the course of the summer.

You may also want to watch:

The majority of activities will take place outdoors in parks, open spaces or outdoor sports facilities.

Booking is essential and all activities will be available to book up to seven days in advance from Wednesday, July 14.

If your child is aged five to 16 and had a Summer Holiday iCard in 2019, you will be contacted to book onto this year’s activities.

If your child has not had an iCard before, you can check their eligibility and sign them up online from noon on Friday here.

Councillor Bryony Rudkin, Ipswich Borough Council’s communities and sport portfolio holder, said: “We are thrilled to be able to offer Ipswich children a free and varied programme of activities again this summer.

"It provided a great outlet for young people in previous years, which is why we are committed to continue funding it each year.

“Young people have missed out on so much over the course of the pandemic and this programme, which will provide over 600 hours worth of activity, will help bring back a bit of normality for them while reassuring parents that their children have safe activities to take part in during the summer holidays.”