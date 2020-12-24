News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Ipswich Star > News

Ipswich schoolchildren help others to have a better Christmas

Logo Icon

Jane Hunt

Published: 4:30 PM December 24, 2020   
Five-year-old Ava Omer and 10-year-old Mason Bias decided they wanted to give something back at Christmas and helped the FIND (Families in Need) food bank

Five-year-old Ava Omer and 10-year-old Mason Bias decided they wanted to give something back at Christmas and helped the FIND (Families in Need) food bank - Credit: Supplied by family

Two Ipswich schoolchildren have got into the festive spirit by helping other youngsters to have a better Christmas.
Five-year-old Ava Omer and 10-year-old Mason Bias decided they wanted to give something back at Christmas and  set about collecting donations from family and friends for the FIND (Families in Need) food bank in Ipswich.
After discussing what they thought other children would like  Ava, a pupil at Rushmere Hall primary school,  and Mason, who attends Whitehouse Community primary school, visited a local supermarket with their mums and used the £50 they’d collected to fill two large boxes with items to give to the charity.
Ava’s mum Harriet Hunt said: “Seeing the children sorting the donations, discussing what they thought other children would like and taking part in the food shop has been amazing and is the first time we have felt festive during this strange year.
“As a teacher and parent I think it’s important that our children understand that we all have different starting points in life and that we should instil generosity and kindness in them from a young age.
“Ava and Mason both wanted to do something to help families in need this Christmas but due to COVID restrictions  the usual fundraising activities weren’t possible.
“While monetary donations are an effective way for adults to support charities we felt we could teach the children more effectively about charity by doing something they could engage in.”
After being packed into two large boxes the  food bank donations were delivered to a FIND collection point in Braziers Wood Road in Ipswich. 

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Suffolk Live

'Incredibly serious' Covid situation in Suffolk, say council

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon

Audi driver suspected of drink driving in Ipswich following three-car...

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Could Suffolk go into Tier 3 or 4 on Boxing Day?

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon

Emergency Services | Video

Watch as firefighters extinguish flames erupting from car bonnet

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus