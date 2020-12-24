Ipswich schoolchildren help others to have a better Christmas

Published: 4:30 PM December 24, 2020

Two Ipswich schoolchildren have got into the festive spirit by helping other youngsters to have a better Christmas.

Five-year-old Ava Omer and 10-year-old Mason Bias decided they wanted to give something back at Christmas and set about collecting donations from family and friends for the FIND (Families in Need) food bank in Ipswich.

After discussing what they thought other children would like Ava, a pupil at Rushmere Hall primary school, and Mason, who attends Whitehouse Community primary school, visited a local supermarket with their mums and used the £50 they’d collected to fill two large boxes with items to give to the charity.

Ava’s mum Harriet Hunt said: “Seeing the children sorting the donations, discussing what they thought other children would like and taking part in the food shop has been amazing and is the first time we have felt festive during this strange year.

“As a teacher and parent I think it’s important that our children understand that we all have different starting points in life and that we should instil generosity and kindness in them from a young age.

“Ava and Mason both wanted to do something to help families in need this Christmas but due to COVID restrictions the usual fundraising activities weren’t possible.

“While monetary donations are an effective way for adults to support charities we felt we could teach the children more effectively about charity by doing something they could engage in.”

After being packed into two large boxes the food bank donations were delivered to a FIND collection point in Braziers Wood Road in Ipswich.