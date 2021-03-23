Ipswich summer events to start with outdoor play at Christchurch Park
Outdoor events organised by Ipswich Borough Council are set to return this summer - with a performance of Pride and Prejudice at Christchurch Park.
The Pantaloons Open Air Theatre will put on the production on Wednesday, August 4, with gates opening at 6pm for a 7.30pm start.
Tickets will be available to book via the Ipswich Theatres website from March 29.
Family Fun Days will also return in August, with dates planned at Bourne Park on August 6, Holywells Park on August 11, and Chantry Park on August 25.
Outdoor cinema events will also return for an August weekend, with the three days of screenings set to start on August 13.
Films are yet to be confirmed, although genres will include kids, rom coms, cinema classics and a horror spectacular.
Sarah Barber, council portfolio holder for the town centre, said: “Ipswich residents and their families have missed out on so much over the past year due to the coronavirus pandemic and we are delighted to be able to give them something to look forward to this summer.
"We continue to work on bringing events to our parks this summer to ensure that there is something for everyone to enjoy, while continuing to follow the guidelines in accordance with the government’s roadmap out of lockdown.”