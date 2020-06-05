More than 40 Ipswich churches hope to go viral with music video

43 churches from across Ipswich have united to record a music video Picture: PROMINENT PROMINENT

More than 40 churches in Ipswich have united to create a music video with the hope of uniting the town during coronavirus lockdown.

Revd Amy Key and husband Matt were inspired to make the video to unite Ipswich during lockdown Picture: PROMINENT Revd Amy Key and husband Matt were inspired to make the video to unite Ipswich during lockdown Picture: PROMINENT

The video – involving 43 Christian churches in the town – was recorded from the homes of reverends and churchgoers across the town, and is the brainchild of Revd Amy Key of St Augustine’s Church and her husband Matt.

The pair said they were inspired by The UK Blessing video which quickly went viral online, racking up more than three million views.

Similarly to the viral hit, the members will sing along to The Blessing by Elevation Worship.

Mr Key said he hopes the video will bring hope and comfort to the community during lockdown.

He added: “We were hugely inspired by The UK Blessing which quickly went viral. It has had more than three million views.

“There was lots of talk about churches working together and being there for their community, so we thought it would be wonderful to replicate it in Ipswich as a message of hope to our town’s residents.”

Both Mr and Mrs Key have backgrounds in the music industry and helped put the video together after church members recorded their lines.

Mrs Key said: “The response has been absolutely amazing. We have got 58 singers, ranging from teenagers to the older generation and a mixture of ethnicities, genders, and church tradition, so it is a great representation of the churches in Ipswich.

“The feedback has been unanimously positive and encouraging. It has created a real sense of support, even from the churches who could not take part as they did not have a singer.

“Everyone is excited about being part of something bigger than any one individual or organisation.”

The Rt Revd Dr Mike Harrison, suffragan bishop of Dunwich, said: “It’s entirely right, good and proper that as churches we come together to bless Ipswich, truly seeking the good of Ipswich and its people in God’s strength.”

The video will be posted on YouTube 5pm Saturday, June 6.