Cliff Lane Primary is 80

Children and staff at Cliff Lane Primary School formed the number 80 to celebrate the school's 80th birthday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Pupils from an Ipswich primary school have buried a time capsule to mark the school's 80th anniversary.

Amelia with the time capsule that will be unearthed in 20 years on the school's 100th birthday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Amelia with the time capsule that will be unearthed in 20 years on the school's 100th birthday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The students from Cliff Lane Primary School - which opened on July 12, 1939, held a party to mark the milestone. They also were arranged into a big 80 for a special photograph.

One of the school's pupil's, Amelia said: "We are celebrating our 80th birthday and are burying a time capsule to be opened in 20 years time on the 100th anniversary of the school.

"The school used to be an evacuee centre which is kind of crazy considering we are now here learning before going up to high school."

The children filled the time capsule with drawings and information about how life is in 2019 before burying it on the grounds of the school.

Children at Cliff Lane Primary School have buried a time capsule describing how life is now, to be opened in 20 years on the school's 100th birthday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Children at Cliff Lane Primary School have buried a time capsule describing how life is now, to be opened in 20 years on the school's 100th birthday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The plan is to dig it up again in two decades time on July 12, 2039 to show pupils how times have changed.

Colbie and Jenny with some celebratory balloons Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Colbie and Jenny with some celebratory balloons Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

