Spot the difference: where are all Ipswich Cornhill's deckchairs?

PUBLISHED: 19:00 18 April 2019

Easter weather is expected to be fine - but where are the Cornhill deckchairs?l Picture PAUL GEATER

Easter weather is expected to be fine - but where are the Cornhill deckchairs?l Picture PAUL GEATER

Archant

As the sun shone and weather forecasters promised a glorious Easter, it looks as if youngsters are set to have fun in Ipswich Cornhill’s new fountains.

The Cornhill deckchairs were popular earlier in the week. Picture: PAUL GEATERThe Cornhill deckchairs were popular earlier in the week. Picture: PAUL GEATER

But will their parents or guardians have anywhere to sit while the youngsters play? The colourful deckchairs bought by Ipswich Central were not out as the sun shone on Thursday.

At first there was confusion about whether they could put them out on market days under an agreement with the borough council – but officials in Grafton House insisted there were no problems with that.

After we asked about the chairs there was a flurry of activity and now it seems they may be out on Saturday – although not on other days because Ipswich Central rangers do not work on Sundays or bank holidays.

It is understood there were calls between borough officials and staff at Ipswich Central to confirm there was no reason not to put the chairs out on Saturday.

