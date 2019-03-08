Watch: Ipswich fountains bring early Easter fun for children on the Cornhill

Partly Cloudy

PUBLISHED: 16:14 08 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:14 08 April 2019

People enjoying the fountain on the Cornhill and sitting on deck chairs in the spring sunshine. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

People enjoying the fountain on the Cornhill and sitting on deck chairs in the spring sunshine. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Rachel Edge

The new fountains on Ipswich Cornhill were switched on for the summer on Monday to mark the start of the Easter School holidays.

The fountains were switched on at Ipswich Cornhill at the start of the schools' Easter holidays. Picture: PAUL GEATERThe fountains were switched on at Ipswich Cornhill at the start of the schools' Easter holidays. Picture: PAUL GEATER

And the weather seemed to know that the children’s holidays had started by shining on the town centre as families came out to see the fun and even relax on the deckchairs that had been put on in the town centre.

The fountains are the centrepiece of the refurbishment of the Cornhill that was unveiled last November.

However they were turned off during the winter – but are now back in operation bringing a real touch of fun to the heart of the town.

Children were darting in and out of the water on a fine day while parents and grandparents were left with the puzzle of how to get them dry again before heading home.

The fountains will remain on for most of the spring, summer and into the early autumn.

