Ipswich coronavirus infection rate more than halves in a week

Author Picture Icon

Holly Hume

Published: 5:33 PM March 7, 2021   
Coronavirus cases in Ipswich are the lowest they've been since before Christmas

Coronavirus cases in Ipswich are the lowest they've been since before Christmas

The coronavirus infection rate in Ipswich has more than halved in the past week following a sharp increase.

In the seven days leading to February 24, there were 113.2 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 residents in Ipswich, while the average across England was 103.1.

Fast forward to the seven days leading to March 3 and the infection rate has plummeted to 43.8 cases per 100,000 in Ipswich. The national average is now 66.

The town still has the highest number of new cases of the virus in Suffolk, but the statistics are encouraging, showing how rates are continuing to fall thanks to the commitment of lockdown.

Babergh and West Suffolk have seen large reductions, while Mid Suffolk and East Suffolk cases have been slightly slower to fall.

In Essex, only Tendring has a weekly infection rate higher than the national average with 66.9 cases per 100,000 people — that's down from 94.2 in the seven days leading to February 24.

Everywhere else in north Essex shows steady decreases in new cases, Braintree and Colchester have the second highest rates, while Maldon and Uttlesford have the lowest.

