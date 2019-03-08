E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could Ipswich be in line for a £25m bonanza from the government?

PUBLISHED: 16:37 06 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:57 06 September 2019

Could the new cash boost Ipswich town centre? Picture:SUZANNE DAY

Could the new cash boost Ipswich town centre? Picture:SUZANNE DAY

Suzanne Day

Ipswich, Colchester and Lowestoft are among 100 towns and cities that could be in line for a £25m boost from the government to help bring them into the 21st century.

Sandy Martin gave the news a cautious welcome. Picture: NK Photography.co.ukSandy Martin gave the news a cautious welcome. Picture: NK Photography.co.uk

The government has launched a new Town Deals programme with money from the Department for Housing and Local Government - and is inviting bids from communities across the country for funding for projects with a focus on improved transport, broadband connectivity, skills and culture.

The new scheme was unveiled by Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick as part of a £3.6bn fund.

The bids are expected to be co-ordinated by Local Enterprise Partnerships with support from local authorities and business leaders.

Chris Starkie, Chief Executive of New Anglia LEP which covers Ipswich and Lowestoft, said: "This is great news for Suffolk. Additional funding will help to support projects to improve productivity and skills and deliver inclusive growth.

Ipswich Conservative Candidate Tom Hunt. Picture: PAUL GEATERIpswich Conservative Candidate Tom Hunt. Picture: PAUL GEATER

"New Anglia LEP has proven success in bidding for government funding through our Growth Deal and City Deals - which have secured over £290m to be spent locally - and we are keen to play a role in helping our towns submit compelling bids."

Mr Jenrick MP said: "Ensuring that prosperity and opportunities are available to everyone in this country, not just those in London or our biggest cities, is at the heart of the mission of this government."

Ipswich Labour MP Sandy Martin welcomed the principal of the award - but has still to be convinced about how much will end up coming to the town or what it can be spent on.

He said: "They say there could be up to £25m coming to the town. That could be £2.5m or £2.50! We need to know more about what the money can be spent on.

You may also want to watch:

"Having said that, with the team under the umbrella of the Ipswich Vision Partnership with both borough and county councils, Ipswich Central, the LEP, and the Chamber of Commerce there is no reason why we could not put a good bid together."

He was convinced Ipswich had a good case: "There is no point in this kind of money going to a community that is already very successful, or to somewhere that is already dead on its feet. But to a community like Ipswich where things can happen, it could make a big difference.

Ipswich Conservative candidate Tom Hunt gave the news an unequivocal welcome: "I'm delighted that Ipswich is one of the places that will benefit from the new Towns Deal fund.

"When talking to local residents I lose count of the number of times the state of our town centre has come up in conversation.

"If spent in the right way the £25 million provided by the Government could give Ipswich town centre a massive boost.

"I encourage Ipswich Borough Council to engage fully with every section of our community when deciding how to invest this money."

Lowestoft's bid is being backed by East Suffolk Council, whose leader Steve Gallant said: "This is fantastic news for Lowestoft at a really important time.

"We have already begun developing a high-level vision for the future enhancements to Lowestoft and this funding opportunity will provide us with an outstanding opportunity to capitalise on this work.

"Working closely with partners such as Lowestoft Town Council, Suffolk County Council and business groups, we are seeking to develop an ambitious masterplan for the town.

"This Government funding stream will enable us to approach this work with greater confidence and we are very excited about what this could mean to such an important town, its residents and businesses."

Most Read

Which restaurants, cafes and takeaways have the lowest food hygiene ratings in Suffolk?

These Suffolk food businesses have earned a one or zero rating from the Food Standards Agency in 2019. Photo: Getty Images.

World’s biggest container ship MSC Gulsun heads to Felixstowe tonight

The world's largest container ship, the MSC Gulsun, is set to visit the Port of Felixstowe Picture: IVAN SARFATTI/MSC RIGHTS

Row continues over motorhomes and camper vans parking at Felixstowe beachfront

Motorhomes and campervans have been seen parking overnight in Felixstowe. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FELIXSTOWE RESIDENT

Disbelief as new social media video emerges in jailed killer’s username

Prison officers are understood to have confiscated a mobile phone from Isaac Calver Picture: SNAPCHAT

Ed Sheeran concert infrastructure to stay - with hope of staging more big events in the future

Ed Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich Picture: ZAKARY WALTERS

Most Read

Which restaurants, cafes and takeaways have the lowest food hygiene ratings in Suffolk?

These Suffolk food businesses have earned a one or zero rating from the Food Standards Agency in 2019. Photo: Getty Images.

World’s biggest container ship MSC Gulsun heads to Felixstowe tonight

The world's largest container ship, the MSC Gulsun, is set to visit the Port of Felixstowe Picture: IVAN SARFATTI/MSC RIGHTS

Row continues over motorhomes and camper vans parking at Felixstowe beachfront

Motorhomes and campervans have been seen parking overnight in Felixstowe. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FELIXSTOWE RESIDENT

Disbelief as new social media video emerges in jailed killer’s username

Prison officers are understood to have confiscated a mobile phone from Isaac Calver Picture: SNAPCHAT

Ed Sheeran concert infrastructure to stay - with hope of staging more big events in the future

Ed Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich Picture: ZAKARY WALTERS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Two arrested after drugs and cash seized at Ipswich address

Police attended an address in Robeck Road, Ipswich, on Friday morning Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Could Ipswich be in line for a £25m bonanza from the government?

Could the new cash boost Ipswich town centre? Picture:SUZANNE DAY

‘I’ve loved it so far... I want to keep pushing’ - Dobra hungry for more after Ipswich Town breakthrough

Armando Dobra has broken into Ipswich Town's first-team set-up. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Pilot project will aim to support vulnerable and reduce demand on public services

A new two-year pilot project has been launched by Suffolk police and the region's mental health trust Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Ipswich school trialling changes to the school day to relieve teachers

Changes are being made to the timetable at Westbourne Academy Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists