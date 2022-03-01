Queen's platinum jubilee plans for Ipswich revealed

Ipswich Borough Council has revealed its plans for the Queen's platinum jubilee - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

From a jubilee street party to a beacon lighting event, Ipswich Borough Council has revealed its plans for the community to celebrate the Queen's platinum jubilee this summer.

Three events will take place over the four-day national bank holiday from Thursday, June 2, to Sunday, June 5, to mark the 70th year of Queen Elizabeth's reign.

On Thursday, June 2, there will be a beacon lighting event on the lawn at Christchurch Mansion with entertainment and food also provided with themes of the Commonwealth.

There will also be a fireworks display at the event.

A platinum party on the Cornhill will be held on Saturday, June 4, in conjunction with a special live concert from Buckingham Palace that will bring together some of the world's biggest entertainment stars.

There will be a large television screen on the Cornhill which will show the live concert.

Seating for the public will be provided as well as Commonwealth-themed food and refreshment.

On Sunday, June 5, there will be a Big Jubilee Lunch Street Party event on the Cornhill for the public to attend, with street party décor and food provided.

The large television screen from the platinum party will remain in place and provide a montage of images from across the Queen’s reign with a focus on Her Majesty’s visits to Ipswich, and will also show The Platinum Jubilee Pageant live from London as a backdrop to the event, finishing with the showing of the highlights from the concert the night before.

Councillor Sarah Barber, Ipswich Borough Council Portfolio Holder for Town Centre, said: “I am pleased the council is announcing three events in Ipswich for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

“Yet it’s not just our events and national events that we are supporting. If you want to organise your own Big Jubilee Lunch Street Party, we will be helping you by providing information and more.”