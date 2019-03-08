Library bans non-members from using toilets to tackle anti-social behaviour

Ipswich Library has had to introduce new measures to tackle anti-social behaviour. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

A library has been forced to to stop non-members using its toilets - in a bid to combat anti-social behaviour.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Suffolk Libraries said it had to bring in the measures at Ipswich County Library in Northgate Street because of a spate of incidents.

Staff at the library have apologised for any inconvenience caused but have said the system has already been “successful in terms of tackling the issue”.

Krystal Vittles, head of service delivery at Suffolk Libraries, said: “The wellbeing of our staff and customers is always our priority so we take any instances of anti-social behaviour very seriously.

“We are always very keen for as many people as possible to have a library card and make the most of all our facilities.

“Visitors can sign up and get a card to use the toilets for free and it’s a very quick and simple process to do this in the library.”

Suffolk Libraries has confirmed that this new policy only applies in the Ipswich Library in Northgate Street.