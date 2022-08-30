Ipswich car park to close for filming of 'historical action drama'
- Credit: Archant
An Ipswich car park will temporarily close to allow for the filming of a "historical action drama".
Film crews will be at Cromwell Square Car Park on Wednesday, August 31, and Monday, September 19.
In a letter delivered to residents, it was revealed that the film will be a historical action drama set in Roman times.
According to the letter, there will be scenes involving multiple cast members alongside the film crew, with "comprehensive risk assessments" in place.
On Wednesday, the car park will be closed from 7am until 7pm with security and marshals on site.
On Monday, September 19, the car park will be occupied from 4pm until 4am the following morning for night shoot activity, with crews doing their "utmost to keep the noise and disruption to a minimum".
Screen Suffolk were approached for comment.