Ipswich car park to close for filming of 'historical action drama'

Tom Swindles

Published: 5:07 PM August 30, 2022
Updated: 5:39 PM August 30, 2022
Film crew at Cromwell Square car park in Ipswich

An Ipswich car park will temporarily close to allow for the filming of a "historical action drama".

Film crews will be at Cromwell Square Car Park on Wednesday, August 31, and Monday, September 19.

Cromwell Square car park will close for filming

In a letter delivered to residents, it was revealed that the film will be a historical action drama set in Roman times.

According to the letter, there will be scenes involving multiple cast members alongside the film crew, with "comprehensive risk assessments" in place.

Cromwell Square filming

On Wednesday, the car park will be closed from 7am until 7pm with security and marshals on site.

On Monday, September 19, the car park will be occupied from 4pm until 4am the following morning for night shoot activity, with crews doing their "utmost to keep the noise and disruption to a minimum".

Cromwell Square filming

Screen Suffolk were approached for comment.

