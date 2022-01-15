News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
New home for croquet club after planners give approval

Richard Cornwell

Published: 7:00 PM January 15, 2022
Croquet enthusiasts have found a new home to be able to carry on their sport.

Ipswich Croquet Club had been based at the Fynn Valley Golf Club, with approximately 60 members, some of which come from as far afield as Mersea.

But because of a reorganisation of the golf club grounds, the club has been forced to move.

After a search of potential sites in the area, it has now been granted consent by East Suffolk Council to create four croquet lawns with clubhouse, maintenance shed, car parking and water tank on land to the north of Trinity Park on Bucklesham Road, Purdis Farm.

In documents submitted to the council, club chairman Brian Hunt said the lawns would be open to members seven days a week during daylight hours.

However, most members only attend the half-day club sessions which are held three times a week (five in summer).

Mr Hunt said the maximum number of people who can play is eight per lawn if playing doubles, but four players in singles matches is more common, and the usual attendance for club sessions is between 12 and 16 people.

