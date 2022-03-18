Ipswich Deaf Children's Society jubilee artwork to go on display in town

The first of four art sessions for members of the Ipswich Deaf Children's Society was held at Geek Retreat on Upper Brook Street, with artist Rebecca Bourne and assistant Poonam Vyas on hand to teach the children some new skills, and help them produce some incredible creations. - Credit: Richard Platt, IDCS

Deaf children in Ipswich have been flexing their artistic muscles this week creating an artwork in honour of this year’s Platinum Jubilee.

The first of four sessions took place on Saturday, March 12, with artist Rebecca Bourne on hand to teach them new skills such as layering, collage and using stencils to create abstract pieces.

The children had a fantastic time, creating original artwork to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. - Credit: Richard Platt, IDCS

Richard Platt, chairman of the Ipswich Deaf Children’s Society, said: “I am delighted with this project, as the deaf children are very creative and talented with their artistic skills.

“Yes, they may not be able to hear well, but they have a wonderful imagination and that is due to their vision skills, which are enhanced from the loss of their hearing."

“I am filled with excitement to see their final artwork, as it will be displayed for the public during Deaf Awareness Week.”

The children's artwork will be displayed at Dance East in Ipswich from May 2.

All art materials were purchased with funds donated by the Suffolk Community Restart Fund.

The first session on Saturday March 12 was a roaring success. - Credit: Richard Platt, IDCS