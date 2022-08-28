'It would change the world': Changes deaf people want to see in Ipswich

L-R: Richard Platt, Laura Fowkes and Andrew Redmond have all spoke out about the changes they would like to see tackling issues faced by the deaf community. - Credit: Archant / Laura Fowkes

Deaf people in Ipswich have explained which issues in the town affect them the most, as the deadline to advise the government approaches.

The BSL Act 2022 came into force on June 28, meaning that British Sign Language (BSL) was legally recognised as a language in England, Scotland and Wales.

In July, minister for disabled people Chloe Smith MP launched recruitment for the BSL Advisory Board, asking BSL users to come forward and advise the government on key issues impacting the deaf community.

She said: “The British Sign Language Act is helping to remove barriers faced by deaf people in daily life and the advisory board is a key element of this important work.”

With the deadline to apply fast approaching on Friday, September 2, deaf people in and around Ipswich have been explaining the changes they would like to see.

Chairman of the Ipswich Deaf Children's Society, Richard Platt.

Richard Platt, Felixstowe. Richard, born 100% deaf, is chair of the Ipswich Deaf Children’s Society, and has applied to join the board.

Richard said: “A scenario that frustrates me is at the GPs. They are slow to implement changes to make communication accessible for us. They still send out letters of appointment reminders with just a phone number as a means to contact them if we are unable to attend.

“They cannot accept texts from mobiles and are very slow to read emails sent to them by us.

“In the end, we just ask a neighbour or close friend to make the call on our behalf – which is not ideal.

“I am delighted [the government] is looking for native BSL users or Deaf people to join the advisory board as they will be able to give a true and accurate reflection on the best solutions to overcoming the barriers.

“The BSL Advisory Board certainly will recommend that library frontline staff learn the basics in sign language, and also suggest GPs have a television screen showing our names when it's our turn to see the GP. Surely that can't be too hard to implement!"

Andrew Redmond started using a cochlear implant this year, and is now moderately deaf, although he has been profoundly deaf for most of his life.

Andrew Redmond, Ipswich. Andrew was born profoundly deaf and now wears a cochlear implant.

Andrew explained that shops and banks were especially difficult places for deaf people to communicate, especially in banks where he needs to give written notes to staff when he needs to withdraw money, as none of them are able to sign.

Going shopping could also be challenging, as sometimes assistants behaved “as if you are stupid,” which was very hurtful.

Ordering a taxi was another hurdle, as this needed to be done by speaking over the phone, and not by text.

Something that could make communicating easier in places such as banks and buildings societies would be an iPad, he said. This way, staff who couldn’t sign could easily type messages to a deaf person, and vice versa.

In September, he will be going to see a signed performance of Kinky Boots at the Wolsey Theatre with his sister, Wendy Turner. Wendy said they enjoyed attending events such as these, which were signed so that deaf people could enjoy the performance as much as hearing people.

Laura Fowkes lost her hearing suddenly in November last year. Before becoming a mum, she worked in the NHS.

Laura Fowkes, Ipswich. Laura lost her hearing last November due to Ménière's disease.

Laura said: “More funding should be allowed for places to either teach staff the basics [of BSL] themselves or have access to interpreters.

“I’ve had lots of hospital appointments at the ENT [ear, nose and throat] department and audiology, and there isn’t anyone there who can sign, and I was told the government don’t fund interpreters for them so that we could communicate properly – this is a problem for me and for them.

“I go to Queensway Post Office, even though it’s out of my way, as the ladies in there know some sign language and make sure they speak clearly for me. They are so lovely and helpful and I’m so grateful, and go there just for that.

“If you work in retail or any job with the public and want to go online and learn even a small amount of BSL so a deaf person doesn’t have to feel helpless, it would change the world.”

L-R Andrew Redmond with his sister, Wendy Turner and close friend Douglas Gray.

Richard with two of his five children, Ashley and Rosy.

Laura with her son, Reuben, aged three.

Laura wears a badge to make people aware they need to speak clearly to her.




