Addict ‘crashed and burned’ by dealing Class A drugs in Ipswich park

A 33-year-old addict who sold drugs in Ipswich’s Christchurch Park after getting into debt with his dealer has been jailed for 30 months.

Sentencing Karl Bones, who used to run a successful window cleaning business, Judge David Goodin said he’d “crashed and burned” by getting involved in drug dealing.

Ipswich Crown Court heard that police had approached Bones in a secluded area of Christchurch Park in July and found £190 cash, wraps of heroin and cocaine and two mobile phones in his possession.

Bones told officers that some of the money found on him had been given to him by his brother, so that he wouldn’t have to keep on dealing drugs.

When the phones were analysed, police found messages relating to drug dealing on one of them.

They found a message to his father on the other phone, apologising for the position he was in and saying he was worried that if he couldn’t pay his drug dealer he could get “seriously hurt”.

When Bones was interviewed by police, he said he had been dealing drugs to pay off his drug suppliers and was “scared for his life”.

He accepted going to Christchurch Park to meet people who wanted to buy drugs.

He said he’d lost his job as a delivery driver because of his drug addiction and that he’d amassed his debt over a year and had been given a parcel of drugs and told to sell them for £250.

Bones, who was living in Silk Close, Ipswich, admitted possessing heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply on July 28 this year

Sentencing Bones, Judge David Goodin said that from running a successful window cleaning business he’d “crashed and burned” by getting involved in the supply of Class A drugs.

Bruce Clark, for Bones, said his client had no previous convictions and had a very successful window cleaning business but had lost everything when he started using cocaine.

He said that after running up a drug debt, he had genuinely been in fear of what would his suppliers would to do to him.

He said Bones was so desperate he had tried to get money from his family.

The one good thing to come out of his arrest was that Bones was now back in contact with his father.

He had been doing well in prison and was clean of drugs and on his release he hoped to restart his window cleaning business.