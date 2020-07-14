Child knocked over in crash with e-scooter
PUBLISHED: 14:45 14 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:45 14 July 2020
Archant
An e-scooter rider collided with a child in Ipswich town centre - prompting a warning that it is currently illegal to ride the electric vehicles on public roads, cycle lanes or pavements.
The accident happened in Tavern Street at 2.10pm on Monday.
Police were called to the scene and foudn a child had been knocked over as a result of the collision,
You may also want to watch:
Fortunately, the victim did not suffer any serious injuries as a result of the crash.
The driver was reported for having no insurance, no licence and riding without a helmet.
E-scooters, which can reach speeds of 20mph, are classed as motor vehicles and are not currently legal to ride in public in the UK.
A police spokesman said: “Privately-owned e-scooters are illegal on the road, public spaces, footpaths and pedestrian areas.
“Only scooters leased via a rental company can be used on roads or in cycle lanes. Riders must have a provisional driving licence and wear a helmet.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.