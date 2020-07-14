E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Child knocked over in crash with e-scooter

PUBLISHED: 14:45 14 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:45 14 July 2020

Police were called to an e-scooter crash in Tavern Street, Ipswich Picture: NSRAPT

An e-scooter rider collided with a child in Ipswich town centre - prompting a warning that it is currently illegal to ride the electric vehicles on public roads, cycle lanes or pavements.

The accident happened in Tavern Street at 2.10pm on Monday.

Police were called to the scene and foudn a child had been knocked over as a result of the collision,

Fortunately, the victim did not suffer any serious injuries as a result of the crash.

The driver was reported for having no insurance, no licence and riding without a helmet.

E-scooters, which can reach speeds of 20mph, are classed as motor vehicles and are not currently legal to ride in public in the UK.

A police spokesman said: “Privately-owned e-scooters are illegal on the road, public spaces, footpaths and pedestrian areas.

“Only scooters leased via a rental company can be used on roads or in cycle lanes. Riders must have a provisional driving licence and wear a helmet.”

Toys R Us sold to council property firm – what’s next for Ipswich landmark?

Colin Kreidewolf outside former Toys R Us site Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

UNISON warns that shutting tourist centre means Ipswich is closed

The Tourist Information Centre in St Stephen's Church will not reopen after the lockdown. Picture: JOHN NORMAN

‘Hundreds’ of police call outs to Ipswich care facility, with neighbours ‘abused’

Police have been called to the Stella Maris care facility, run by Swanton Care, hundreds of times since it opened in 2018. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Teenager arrested after boy struck with tree branch in Ipswich robbery

A teenager has been arrested following a robbery in Speedwell Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘The children in Ipswich are amazing’: Proud headteacher steps down after 11 years

Springfield Junior School headteacher Michael Lynch is leaving his role after 11 years PICTURE: SARAH LUCY BROWN

