Ed Sheeran to collaborate with Ipswich metal band

Johnny Griffith

Published: 12:41 PM February 25, 2022
Suffolk's Ed Sheeran has made a fortune from romantic songs in his career

Suffolk's Ed Sheeran has announced he will be doing a song for Ipswich band Cradle of Filth - Credit: PA

Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran has announced he will be collaborating with an Ipswich band this weekend. 

Speaking on BBC Radio 2's Piano Room Month Sheeran said he will be doing a song for the Ipswich band on Saturday. 

He added: "I will be doing a song for Cradle of Filth on Saturday and they are from Ipswich.

"This year is actually going to be busier than last year, which I am really excited about.

"There is a lot coming out and I sort of wanted to get a span of genres and I have basically had a lot of people hit me up just in different genres which range from metal to drill music and I have just kind of said yes to everything, a and it has been really interesting collaborative process."

Cradle of Filth is an extreme metal band that formed in Ipswich in 1991.

Framlingham-based singer-songwriters Sheeran was recently named Songwriter of the Year at the 2022 Brit Awards

He was also nominated for Song of the Year, Pop and R&B Act, Album of the Year and Artist of the Year.


