Ed Sheeran to collaborate with Ipswich metal band
- Credit: PA
Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran has announced he will be collaborating with an Ipswich band this weekend.
Speaking on BBC Radio 2's Piano Room Month Sheeran said he will be doing a song for the Ipswich band on Saturday.
He added: "I will be doing a song for Cradle of Filth on Saturday and they are from Ipswich.
"This year is actually going to be busier than last year, which I am really excited about.
"There is a lot coming out and I sort of wanted to get a span of genres and I have basically had a lot of people hit me up just in different genres which range from metal to drill music and I have just kind of said yes to everything, a and it has been really interesting collaborative process."
Cradle of Filth is an extreme metal band that formed in Ipswich in 1991.
Framlingham-based singer-songwriters Sheeran was recently named Songwriter of the Year at the 2022 Brit Awards.
He was also nominated for Song of the Year, Pop and R&B Act, Album of the Year and Artist of the Year.