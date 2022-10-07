Ed Sheeran performing outside Ipswich town hall

Video

Ed Sheeran is currently performing in Ipswich town centre - Credit: Archant

Ed Sheeran is currently performing a free gig outside Ipswich town hall.

The surprise gig started in the town centre at about 4pm today.

On his Instagram story, Sheeran said: "I am in Music World in Ipswich and I have just bought a guitar.

"I am going to go to Ipswich high street by the town hall and play a free gig anyone in Ipswich come on down."

Sheeran has performed hits such as Perfect, Bad Habits and Castle on the Hill.

Hundreds of people have been spotted in the town centre to see Sheeran play.

Traffic is currently building as people travel to see the superstar perform.

More to follow.



