News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Breaking

Major Ipswich road closed after police incident

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 5:17 PM December 15, 2021
Updated: 6:05 PM December 15, 2021
Emergency services are currently at the scene of an incident in Ipswich town centre

Emergency services are currently at the scene of an incident in Ipswich town centre - Credit: Archant

A busy Ipswich road has been closed after reports that a woman had been spotted in the water. 

Emergency services were called to Princes Street just after 4.25pm today.  

In a tweet Suffolk police said: "Road closures are currently in place at Princes Street Bridge in Ipswich following an incident.

"Emergency services are at the scene."

Emergency services have currently cordoned off Princes Street in Ipswich 

Emergency services have currently cordoned off Princes Street in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

Fire crews were called to nearby College Street just after 4.25pm to reports of a woman in the water. 

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said the crews had been called to assist a woman.

Crews from Ipswich East, Woodbridge, and Princes Street are currently in attendance. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Major Ipswich road closed after police incident
  2. 2 Dock Stop Cafe in Felixstowe to close after 28 years
  3. 3 Magician who 'disappeared' with customers' cash says he 'ran out of money'
  1. 4 Man jailed after driving nearly 90mph during police chase
  2. 5 Hughes store in town centre to close down
  3. 6 Calls grow for new A12/A14 link road at Copdock interchange
  4. 7 Lack of PCR tests available in Suffolk
  5. 8 Vote for the best Christmas lights in Suffolk
  6. 9 Have you visited the best pub in the Ipswich area yet?
  7. 10 Husband killed wife before taking his own life, coroner concludes

The air ambulance is also in the area. 

One eye witness said they say several police cars on the bridge at Princes Street and that officers are directing people through another route to reach Ipswich train station. 

It is also understood that the bridge has been reopened for pedestrians. 

Suffolk police and the East of England Ambulance Service have been approached for a comment. 

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in. 

Join our Suffolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county. 

Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The A14 Orwell Bridge near Ipswich remains open

A14 | Updated

Man located after Orwell Bridge closed following incident

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
The Covid-19 drive-through testing centre near the Copdock interchange in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LU

Coronavirus

Major Covid-19 testing centre temporarily closed this week

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Macauley Bonne pictured during the Shrewsbury Town game.

'Taken a massive toll' - Town striker and partner share personal heartbreak

Charlotte Moore

Author Picture Icon
Farmfoods is replacing the Aldi supermarket in Meredith Road, Ipswich

Retail

New Farmfoods supermarket replacing Aldi opening in Ipswich this week

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon