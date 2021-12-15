Breaking
Major Ipswich road closed after police incident
A busy Ipswich road has been closed after reports that a woman had been spotted in the water.
Emergency services were called to Princes Street just after 4.25pm today.
In a tweet Suffolk police said: "Road closures are currently in place at Princes Street Bridge in Ipswich following an incident.
"Emergency services are at the scene."
Fire crews were called to nearby College Street just after 4.25pm to reports of a woman in the water.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said the crews had been called to assist a woman.
Crews from Ipswich East, Woodbridge, and Princes Street are currently in attendance.
The air ambulance is also in the area.
One eye witness said they say several police cars on the bridge at Princes Street and that officers are directing people through another route to reach Ipswich train station.
It is also understood that the bridge has been reopened for pedestrians.
Suffolk police and the East of England Ambulance Service have been approached for a comment.
This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.
