Ipswich falls silent to watch the Queen's funeral on the big screen

The streets of Ipswich were silent on Monday morning as over one hundred people gathered at the Cornhill to watch the funeral procession of Her Majesty The Queen. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The streets of Ipswich were silent on Monday morning as more than one hundred people gathered at the Cornhill to watch the funeral procession of Her Majesty The Queen on the big screen.

In the morning, ex-military serviceman Guy Murray visited Ipswich Town Hall to write a few carefully chosen words from poet Seamus Perry in the book of condolences: "Often the true immensity of love is learned through realising the enormity of its absence."

In the morning, ex-military serviceman Guy Murray visited Ipswich Town Hall to write a few carefully chosen words in the book of condolences. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Guy watched on as the Queen's funeral procession made its way toward Westminster Abbey, sharing his grief with fellow members of the Ipswich community.

"In being here, I don't feel as if I'm alone in my grief," he said.

Guy worked for the Ministry of Defence for the British and American Armies during Operation Telic in Iraq between 2008 and 2010. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"It's about being part of something, talking to other people and seeing what Her Majesty meant and still means to people.

"I can't say thank you enough for what she has given to the British public and the Commonwealth over many, many years."

Guy worked for the Ministry of Defence for the British and American Armies during Operation Telic in Iraq between 2008 and 2010.

For the ceremony, he chose to wear the Iraq Medal he was awarded for services during this time, a campaign medal bearing the name and likeness of Queen Elizabeth II.

64-year-old Trevor Woodgate swore his allegiance to the late Queen when he joined the army in 1975. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Not the only decorated ex-serviceman, 64-year-old Trevor Woodgate also swore his allegiance to the late Queen when he joined the army in 1975.

"I was gutted when I heard the news, it's just one of those things that you never want to hear," said Trevor, who hails from Dedham but now lives in Ipswich.

Trevor commented that he was also reassured by the presence of a community spirit at the Cornhill, saying: "You can sit at home and watch it on the television, but it's just not the same.

"Being here, it's helped me realise that it's not just me, everyone feels this way."

People mourn the loss Queen Elizabeth II during her funeral being shown on a big screen at the Cornhill Ipswich. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Another ex-serviceman, Stephen Black, served with Prince William and Prince Harry and also paraded for King Charles and the Queen during his full 24 years of service.

He attended the Cornhill event wearing medals from his tours in Northern Ireland, Bosnia and Iraz, alongside his two Jubilee medals and Accumulated Campaign Service Medal.

Nigel Seaman, founder of Combat2coffee charity, served Queen and country for 12 and a half years in the military and prison service. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Nigel Seaman, founder of Combat2coffee charity, believes turning out to watch the funeral was the "minimum" he could do, having served Queen and country for 12 and a half years in the military and prison service.

"You can see that the streets are quiet. I think most of those who are not here will be watching it home, making it an emotional day for the entire country," he said.

People mourn the loss Queen Elizabeth II during her funeral being shown on a big screen at the Cornhill Ipswich. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Sharing in his sadness with fellow Ipswich residents, Nigel added: "The Queen is seen as an immortal figure and her sad death should make us all value life that little bit more."

Fellow Ipswich businessman Antonio Bellini, who owns the Italian Shirt Shop on St Nicholas Street, was also in attendance.

Fellow Ipswich businessman Antonio Bellini, who owns the Italian Shirt Shop on St Nicholas Street, was also in attendance. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"I desperately wanted to be there," he said, gesturing at the proceedings playing out on the screen. "But it's over capacity, so we'll be going next weekend instead."

Antonio said he feels "very lucky" to be able to watch the funeral on the big screen, adding: "It's a period of national mourning, so it's nice to be with other people."

People mourn the loss Queen Elizabeth II during her funeral being shown on a big screen at the Cornhill Ipswich. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Echoing these sentiments, Ipswich mayor John Cook said: "Whether it's a happy occasion or a sad occasion, these are the things we must share together. It's important that it's done right."

He added: "We felt it was right, for this very sombre occasion, to give people the chance to come together communally to view the Queen's funeral.

As the bells chimed for twelve o'clock to mark the end of the Queen's Westminster Abbey funeral, people arose from their chairs and the crowd began to disperse. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"We've also got to remember that there are people who live alone who may prefer to be with other people today."

The mayor has experienced this sense of community first-hand, as he managed to help a neighbour who doesn't have a television in giving her a lift to the town centre screening himself.

Mayor of Ipswich John Cook mourn the loss Queen Elizabeth II during her funeral being shown on a big screen at the Cornhill Ipswich. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

As the bells chimed for twelve o'clock to mark the end of the Queen's Westminster Abbey funeral, people arose from their chairs and the crowd began to disperse.

Some were sharing their sadness by swapping stories with family and friends, and many returned home to reminisce on 70 years of their Queen's great reign.