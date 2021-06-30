Days Gone By: A look back at England in the Euros quarter finals
- Credit: Clifford Hicks
The Three Lions are continuing their march to Euro 2020 glory this weekend – here's a look back at one of the last times England reached the quarter-finals.
England last reached the final eight in 2012, having achieved the same feat in 2004. But if there is one thing in common with those performances, it's penalties disappointment.
Hoping for glory after finishing second in Group B, England fans in Ipswich were buzzing with anticipation for their 2004 match against eventual finalists Portugal.
Pubs across the town were filled with fans – with Michael Owen putting the Three Lions a goal in front in the third minute, before Portugal pulled one back in the last 10 minutes of the 90.
Sven-Göran Eriksson's men fell behind in extra time thanks to a Rui Costa goal, before Frank Lampard smashed it home from close range to level it five minutes later.
You may also want to watch:
Star man David Beckham missed his first penalty in the shootout before Rui Costa missed Portugal's third. Aston Villa's Darius Vassell missed his before Ricardo's spot-kick secured Portugal's place in the semis.
To order photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.
Most Read
- 1 'We can't imagine life without him' - Family's tribute to Joe Langfield, 27
- 2 WATCH: Fans in Ipswich go wild as England beats Germany in Euros
- 3 Haul of suspected black-market cigarettes found in Ipswich shop boiler
- 4 Suffolk mum named one of country's top female entrepreneurs
- 5 Man scammed in Ipswich after selling items through Facebook page
- 6 Four days of outdoor cinema and street food in town park this summer
- 7 'Ipswich will suffer': The faces of families trapped in dangerous homes worth £0
- 8 Were you at this Ipswich pub in 1974?
- 9 School farm 'a beacon for the rest of the country', says TV's Jimmy Doherty
- 10 Noah’s Ark is LEAVING after UK stay sparked row of 'biblical proportions'