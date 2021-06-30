News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Days Gone By: A look back at England in the Euros quarter finals

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 7:00 PM June 30, 2021   
STAR NEWSPenalty Goal celebration during the England v Portugal game, at the Brewers arms.Pic: C

England fans celebrating at the Brewers Arms - Credit: Clifford Hicks

The Three Lions are continuing their march to Euro 2020 glory this weekend – here's a look back at one of the last times England reached the quarter-finals.

England last reached the final eight in 2012, having achieved the same feat in 2004. But if there is one thing in common with those performances, it's penalties disappointment. 

STAR NEWS 1st Goal celebration during the England v Portugal game, at the suffolk Punch. Pic: Clif

England fans celebrating England's first goal against Portugal at the Suffolk Punch pub - Credit: Clifford Hicks

Hoping for glory after finishing second in Group B, England fans in Ipswich were buzzing with anticipation for their 2004 match against eventual finalists Portugal.

Pubs across the town were filled with fans – with Michael Owen putting the Three Lions a goal in front in the third minute, before Portugal pulled one back in the last 10 minutes of the 90.

STAR NEWS England fans watch the England v Portugal game, at the Suffolk Punch, Ipswich. Pic: Clif

Michael Owen scored in the third minute of the game, which ended up going to penalties - Credit: Clifford Hicks

Sven-Göran Eriksson's men fell behind in extra time thanks to a Rui Costa goal, before Frank Lampard smashed it home from close range to level it five minutes later.

England's Frank Lampard scores against Portugal during the Euro 2004 quarter-final match at the Esta

Frank Lampard equalising in extra-time - Credit: PA

STAR NEWS Sorrow at the end of the England v Portugal game, in the Brewers arms.Pic: Clifford H

Sven-Göran Eriksson's men had led for the majority of the game - Credit: Clifford Hicks

Star man David Beckham missed his first penalty in the shootout before Rui Costa missed Portugal's third. Aston Villa's Darius Vassell missed his before Ricardo's spot-kick secured Portugal's place in the semis.

STAR NEWSSorrow at the end of the England v Portugal game, in the Brewers arms.Pic: Clifford Hi

The penalty shoot-out ended in heartbreak for the England fans - Credit: Clifford Hicks

