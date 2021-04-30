Ipswich Farmers Market returns this weekend

Published: 12:39 PM April 30, 2021

Suffolk food and drink sellers will return to Ipswich's monthly farmers market this weekend. - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Farmers Market is set to return this May Day Bank Holiday Weekend.

Suffolk food and drink sellers and producers will gather on Sunday, May 2 at Cornhill Square to sell everything from locally-brewed drinks and fresh farm produce to baked treats and ingredients.

Bagels stuffed with salt beef, cream cheese, and home-cured pickles from Bagel or Beigel will return, to Ipswich Farmers’ Market along with Yum Yum Tree Fudge, flower stalls, locally grown veggie plants, loads of cheese, home cooked Indian snacks, Suffolk distilled gin, freshly baked cakes and more.

The farmers' market will run from 10am to 2pm on Sunday. And returns on the first Sunday of every month.

Find out more by looking for Suffolk Market Events on Facebook and Instagram.