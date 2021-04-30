News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Ipswich Farmers Market returns this weekend

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 12:39 PM April 30, 2021   
Little Pig Bakery is bringing cruffins to Ipswich Farmers' Market on September 6 Picture: Suffolk M

Suffolk food and drink sellers will return to Ipswich's monthly farmers market this weekend. - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Farmers Market is set to return this May Day Bank Holiday Weekend. 

Suffolk food and drink sellers and producers will gather on Sunday, May 2 at Cornhill Square to sell everything from locally-brewed drinks and fresh farm produce to baked treats and ingredients.

Bagels stuffed with salt beef, cream cheese, and home-cured pickles from Bagel or Beigel will return,  to Ipswich Farmers’ Market along with Yum Yum Tree Fudge, flower stalls, locally grown veggie plants, loads of cheese, home cooked Indian snacks, Suffolk distilled gin, freshly baked cakes and more. 

The farmers' market will run from 10am to 2pm on Sunday. And returns on the first Sunday of every month. 

Find out more by looking for Suffolk Market Events on Facebook and Instagram. 

You may also want to watch:

Cornhill
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The A14 is closed at Nacton after a diesel spill from a broken down lorry

Ipswich Live | Updated

A14 carriageway reopened after lorry fuel tank ruptures

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
TV crews were in Kersey yesterday for the filming of the new television series Magpie Murders

New TV drama with Timothy Spall starts filming in village

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Andrea Cristea was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court for killing Richard Day

First picture of Richard Day killer released

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
People were found sleeping in a cupboard under the stairs at the property in Reading Road, Ipswich.

Ipswich landlord fined after people found sleeping in cupboard under stairs

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus