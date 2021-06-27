News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Orwell Challenge hailed a 'tremendous success' as it make its return

Matthew Earth

Published: 4:00 PM June 27, 2021    Updated: 5:57 PM June 27, 2021
Coleen Morgan and Bella Lock. The Orwell Challenge took place today with lots of runners and wlakers

Coleen Morgan and Bella Lock with their medals for completing the Orwell Challenge - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Runners and walkers felt a huge sense of achievement as they completed the Orwell Challenge between Ipswich and Felixstowe this weekend.

Organised by the Ipswich East Rotary Club, participants set off from the Gainsborough Sports Centre on Sunday morning on three routes of 13, 19 and 25 miles as the event made its return after being cancelled last year due to Covid.

The Orwell Challenge took place today with lots of runners and wlakers taking part Picture: CHARLOT

Runners return to complete the challenge at Gainsborough Sports Centre - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The routes took participants along the riverbank of the Orwell towards the outskirts of Felixstowe and back into Ipswich.

The Levington stretch of the course for the Orwell Challenge which took place today with lots of run

A runner races past the Levington stretch of the course - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The Orwell Challenge was one of many events that fell victim to the Covid pandemic last summer, the Ipswich East Rotary Club's John Button said the community was delighted to see it return in 2021.

John Button the Organiser of the event. The Orwell Challenge took place today with lots of runners a

John Button, organiser of the Orwell Challenge - Credit: Charlotte Bond

He said 900 participants had raised an estimated £100,000 for charities between them after being sponsored to walk or run in the challenge.

The Levington stretch of the course for the Orwell Challenge which took place today with lots of run

The Orwell Challenge was not held in 2020 - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Mr Button said: "It's been absolutely fantastic today - it's been a great success.

The Levington stretch of the course for the Orwell Challenge which took place today with lots of run

Hundreds of participants signed up for the Rotary Club's event - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"We've had around 900 people take part. Around 800 signed up beforehand, but we think a lot of people looked out the window this morning as saw that it was dry.

The Orwell Challenge took place today with lots of runners and wlakers taking part Picture: CHARLOT

Runners approaching the finish line in Ipswich - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"Everybody has been so supportive. I want to say thank you to team that has made this a tremendous success, but also to the community for turning up and cheering on. Without them, there wouldn't be an Orwell Challenge."

