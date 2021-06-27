Orwell Challenge hailed a 'tremendous success' as it make its return

Gallery

Published: 4:00 PM June 27, 2021 Updated: 5:57 PM June 27, 2021

Coleen Morgan and Bella Lock with their medals for completing the Orwell Challenge - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Runners and walkers felt a huge sense of achievement as they completed the Orwell Challenge between Ipswich and Felixstowe this weekend.

Organised by the Ipswich East Rotary Club, participants set off from the Gainsborough Sports Centre on Sunday morning on three routes of 13, 19 and 25 miles as the event made its return after being cancelled last year due to Covid.

Runners return to complete the challenge at Gainsborough Sports Centre - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The routes took participants along the riverbank of the Orwell towards the outskirts of Felixstowe and back into Ipswich.

A runner races past the Levington stretch of the course - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The Orwell Challenge was one of many events that fell victim to the Covid pandemic last summer, the Ipswich East Rotary Club's John Button said the community was delighted to see it return in 2021.

John Button, organiser of the Orwell Challenge - Credit: Charlotte Bond

He said 900 participants had raised an estimated £100,000 for charities between them after being sponsored to walk or run in the challenge.

The Orwell Challenge was not held in 2020 - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Mr Button said: "It's been absolutely fantastic today - it's been a great success.

Hundreds of participants signed up for the Rotary Club's event - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"We've had around 900 people take part. Around 800 signed up beforehand, but we think a lot of people looked out the window this morning as saw that it was dry.

Runners approaching the finish line in Ipswich - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"Everybody has been so supportive. I want to say thank you to team that has made this a tremendous success, but also to the community for turning up and cheering on. Without them, there wouldn't be an Orwell Challenge."