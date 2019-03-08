Trains cancelled between Ipswich and Felixstowe

Ipswich railway station Picture: DAVID VINCENT Archant

Disruption to train services between Ipswich and Felixstowe is expected to last for the rest of the day.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Greater Anglia warned passengers to expect cancellations to services following a train fault.

You may also want to watch:

The rail operator announced: "Train services running to and from these stations have been cancelled. Disruption is expected until the end of the day.

"Due to a fault with the train running on the Ipswich to Felixstowe branch, we are unable to operate a train service.

"Greater Anglia and Network Rail are sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption."