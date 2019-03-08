Trains cancelled between Ipswich and Felixstowe
PUBLISHED: 13:58 15 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:58 15 October 2019
Disruption to train services between Ipswich and Felixstowe is expected to last for the rest of the day.
Greater Anglia warned passengers to expect cancellations to services following a train fault.
The rail operator announced: "Train services running to and from these stations have been cancelled. Disruption is expected until the end of the day.
"Due to a fault with the train running on the Ipswich to Felixstowe branch, we are unable to operate a train service.
"Greater Anglia and Network Rail are sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption."