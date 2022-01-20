Dog rescued from flat fire
Published: 12:22 PM January 20, 2022
- Credit: Ipswich against gangs
A dog has been rescued following a blaze in a ground floor flat in Ipswich.
Firefighters received reports a fire had broken out in a three-storey building.
Crews were called to the fire in St Helens Road just after 11.30am today, Thursday, January 20.
A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "Three appliances have been called to the fire.
"On arrival crews located the fire on the ground floor.
"A dog has been rescued from the building."
Appliances from Ipswich East and Princes Street are in attendance.
