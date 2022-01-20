News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Dog rescued from flat fire

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 12:22 PM January 20, 2022
Firefighters are currently at the scene of a fire in Ipswich

Firefighters are currently at the scene of a fire in Ipswich - Credit: Ipswich against gangs

A dog has been rescued following a blaze in a ground floor flat in Ipswich. 

Firefighters received reports a fire had broken out in a three-storey building. 

Crews were called to the fire in St Helens Road just after 11.30am today, Thursday, January 20. 

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "Three appliances have been called to the fire. 

"On arrival crews located the fire on the ground floor. 

"A dog has been rescued from the building."

Appliances from Ipswich East and Princes Street are in attendance. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Man dies following single vehicle crash near Ipswich
  2. 2 Carer avoids jail after fraudulently obtaining £3,500 at Ipswich home
  3. 3 Push for 4 day work week in Suffolk after company's profits soar 200%
  1. 4 First look inside Ipswich's new Tim Hortons ahead of opening
  2. 5 Man with foot fetish jailed for sexually assaulting women
  3. 6 Van driver in his 20s dies in Elmswell crash
  4. 7 Ipswich shop owner among UK's top 100 female business women
  5. 8 Drug dealer escapes jail after £3k worth of cannabis found at home
  6. 9 Wahoo skating shop moving from Ipswich to Woodbridge
  7. 10 Man charged in connection of drug offences in Ipswich
Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Savills is marketing the Garden House near Ipswich's Christchurch Park

Look inside stunning £950k home close to Christchurch Park in Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A lorry has overturned on the A14 at Felixstowe

Port of Felixstowe

Lorry overturned on roundabout closes A14 near Felixstowe

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Magistrates Court on Elm Street

Suffolk Magistrates Court

Woman who claimed council tax support had income of £100k per year

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
For Hannah Earrey, the difference between a good and bad day is vast.

‘I’ve got no life’ - Ipswich woman's agony as she waits for operation

Abygail Fossett

person