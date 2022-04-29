News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Fire breaks out in flat near Ipswich railway station

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 4:21 PM April 29, 2022
Updated: 4:28 PM April 29, 2022
A fire broke out at a flat in Burrell Road, Ipswich

A fire broke out at a flat in Burrell Road, Ipswich - Credit: Archant

Emergency services are currently at the scene of flat fire near Ipswich railway station. 

Firefighters, officers and ambulance crews were called to a flat fire in Burrell Road at about 3.40pm today. 

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews are dealing with a third floor flat fire."

A fire engine at the scene near Ipswich railway station

A fire engine at the scene near Ipswich railway station - Credit: Archant

The spokesman was not able to confirm any more details about the fire at this time. 

The East of England Ambulance Service and Suffolk Police are also in attendance and have both been approached for a comment. 


Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service
Ipswich News

