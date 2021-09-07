Ipswich friends' 'gruelling' Three Peaks climb raises £6,500 for hospice

Published: 9:21 AM September 7, 2021

The group reached the summit of Ben Nevis, the UK's highest point - Credit: Dale James

A group of friends from Ipswich have raised more than £6,500 for St Elizabeth Hospice after a number of their relatives were cared for by the hospice.

Edward Tricker, John Ely, Dale James, Dean Lamb, Sam Clark, Tom Andrews, Thom Mann, Michael Robinson and Jack Milbourne decided to take on the Three Peaks Challenge by scaling the highest peaks in England, Wales and Scotland in under 24 hours.

Mr Mann's mother-in-law and Mr James' mother were supported by St Elizabeth Hospice before they passed away.

The group's challenge, held in just under 24 hours on August 28 and 29, saw them reach the peaks of Ben Navis, Snowdon and Scafell Pike.

The friends start their challenge at the base of Ben Nevis - Credit: Dale James

Mr James said: "For us, it was an easy decision to support the hospice as we all know how important its services are.

You may also want to watch:

"We all were craving an adventure and to find a way to give back to the community as well as feeling that sense of achievement that is possible after finishing such a gruelling challenge that takes you to your absolute limits.

"The support we received was incredible. Reaching the top of Snowdon within a time of 1 hour and 33 mins and knowing that we can finish under 24 hours brought sheer elation to us all, feeling so happy that we could give our supporters good news and potentially bring in more donations for the hospice, after our success."